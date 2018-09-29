LIVE: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League

West Ham welcome Jose Mourinho’s side to the London Stadium for Saturday’s afternoon kick-off in the Premier League.
Liveblog
With 20 minutes to go before kick-off, how do we see this one fairing? Let us know below!
Poll Results:
Paul Pogba has been named to start by Jose Mourinho, however Alexis Sanchez has been dropped entirely. The forward has suffered through a disappointing start to the season and cannot find a way into Man United’s matchday squad today.
Eight months after becoming the highest-paid player in the country, Alexis Sanchez dropped from Manchester United's squad. And you can't say it hasn't been coming.— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 29, 2018
So, today’s teams will line out as:
West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Noble, Rice, Obiang; Yarmolenko, Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson.
Subs: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Snodgrass, Diangana, Antonio, Lucas.
Man United: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic; Fellaini, McTominay; Pogba; Lukaku, Martial.
Subs: Grant, Bailly, Darmian, Herrera, Fred, Mata, Rashford.
Arnautovic starts and there's a place on the bench for Grady Diangana! pic.twitter.com/4zIpdONrvL— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 29, 2018
How we'll line up for #WHUMUN... #MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 29, 2018
Let's do this! 👊 pic.twitter.com/e2Lj6Qyf2T
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between West Ham and Manchester United. It’s been a week to forget for Jose Mourinho’s men between exiting the Carabao Cup at the hands of Derby and the manager stripping Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy. They will try and steady the ship in London this afternoon, facing a West Ham side which seems to have found it’s grove again following a dismal start to the season which took in four consecutive defeats. Kick-off is coming up at 12.30pm.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (3)