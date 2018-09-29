LIVE: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League

25 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between West Ham and Manchester United. It’s been a week to forget for Jose Mourinho’s men between exiting the Carabao Cup at the hands of Derby and the manager stripping Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy. They will try and steady the ship in London this afternoon, facing a West Ham side which seems to have found it’s grove again following a dismal start to the season which took in four consecutive defeats. Kick-off is coming up at 12.30pm.