Monday 30 April, 2018
Wexford will wear this special commemorative jersey for their Leinster SFC opener

It’s 100 years since the Model County won four successive All-Ireland titles.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 5:59 PM
35 minutes ago 1,232 Views 3 Comments
WEXFORD HAVE LAUNCHED a special one-off jersey to mark the centenary of the county’s historic football team that won four All-Ireland titles in a row ahead of their championship opener against Laois.

The current squad, managed by Paul McLoughlin, will sport the commemorative kit for their Leinster senior championship clash with Laois on 12 May, 100 years on from the last time they reigned supreme at All-Ireland level.

Wexford enjoyed an unprecedented spell of dominance between 1913 and 1918, with the Model County winning six Leinster titles in a row as well as lifting the All-Ireland in 1915, 1916, 1917 and 1918.

Such success seems more than a century ago now, however, with Wexford’s footballers suffering relegation from Division 3 this year and it being seven years since they last made the Leinster championship final.

McLoughlin will be hoping the centenary celebrations will inspire his players when they open their championship campaign at Wexford Innovate Park on Saturday week.

The jersey, meanwhile, will officially be launched at the county’s championship preview night in Stillorgan’s Talbot Hotel on Tuesday, with Tadhg Furlong and Kevin Doyle among the notable guests.

‘Everyone wants more games’ – Cork’s Lehane relishing new championship format

