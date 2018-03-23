Lee Chin named on the bench as Davy Fitz reveals his hand for Galway clash

POSTPONED TWICE LAST weekend due to the adverse weather conditions which hit the country, Wexford and Galway are finally set to lock horns for a place in the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals on Saturday.

Chin will start on the bench on Saturday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has this evening named his team for the quarter-final tie against the reigning All-Ireland winners at Wexford Innovate Park.

Lee Chin missed Wexford’s defeat to Kilkenny last time out with a pelvic injury but has recovered in time to take his place on the bench for tomorrow’s clash, which throws in at 3pm and is live on TG4.

Wexford are bidding to join Limerick and Kilkenny in the last four, while Dublin and Tipperary meet in the final quarter-final at Croke Park on Sunday.

Wexford:

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glebrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Simon Donohue (Shelmaliers)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)

7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Annes)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart the Ballagh)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martins)

11. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

12. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)

14. Rory O’Connor (St Martins)

15. David Dunne (Davidstown)

