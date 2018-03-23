  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lee Chin named on the bench as Davy Fitz reveals his hand for Galway clash

A place in the league semi-finals is on the line on Saturday.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Mar 2018, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,920 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3921700

POSTPONED TWICE LAST weekend due to the adverse weather conditions which hit the country, Wexford and Galway are finally set to lock horns for a place in the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals on Saturday.

Lee Chin Chin will start on the bench on Saturday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has this evening named his team for the quarter-final tie against the reigning All-Ireland winners at Wexford Innovate Park.

Lee Chin missed Wexford’s defeat to Kilkenny last time out with a pelvic injury but has recovered in time to take his place on the bench for tomorrow’s clash, which throws in at 3pm and is live on TG4.

Wexford are bidding to join Limerick and Kilkenny in the last four, while Dublin and Tipperary meet in the final quarter-final at Croke Park on Sunday.

Wex-v-Galway-24th-Mar-Team-announcement

Wexford:

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glebrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Simon Donohue (Shelmaliers)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)
7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Annes)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart the Ballagh)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martins)
11. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)
12. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)
14. Rory O’Connor (St Martins)
15. David Dunne (Davidstown)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Dublin look to maintain winning start to the league as All-Stars return from Bangkok

Late drama as Westport’s Rice College book their place in Croke Park final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
LEINSTER
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys
Leinster's injured trio could return for Champions Cup showdown with Saracens
PREMIER LEAGUE
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi &amp; Ronaldo comparisons
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie