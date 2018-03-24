McDonald goal the decider as Wexford edge Galway to set up semi with Cats

Wexford 1-23

Galway 0-23

Ronan Fagan reports from Innovate Wexford Park



WEXFORDâ€™S OWN IRELAND Six Nations rugby hero Tadgh Furlong was among the appreciative attendance as Davy Fitzgeraldâ€™s men ended Galwayâ€™s defence of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 crown in todayâ€™s intriguing quarter-final at Innovate Wexford Park.

And the result paves the way for a mouth-watering penultimate-round derby against Kilkenny, who shaded Wexford recently in their their group-stage clash.

After double postponement owing to snow, Wexford and Galway warmed to the task and were level eight times, with Conor Whelan making it 0-20 to 1-17 after 61 minutes. But Rory Oâ€™Connor and Conor McDonald assumed the starring roles in Wexfordâ€™s winning dash as manager Davy Fitz scored his seventh competitive win over Galway in 13 attempts.

Joe Canning was making his first start of the year for the reigning All-Ireland champions after injury, and he managed to point a couple of early frees as the sides tied on 0-5 apiece after 18 minutes.

Johnny Coen, Conor Whelan and Joseph Cooney also contributed for the defending champions in those formative stages, while free-takers Lee Chin, Paudie Foley and Rory Oâ€™Connor together with Kevin Foley and Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe had Wexford firmly in the running.

The hosts generated a promising 0-8 to 0-5 advantage after 25 minutes as Rory Oâ€™Connor (0-2f) and Oâ€™Keeffe continued to impress.

But Galway punished basic errors to turn the tables by 0-9 to 0-8 on 30 minutes as Johnny Coen, Conor Whelan and Cathal Mannion obliged.

Wexford shook things up though after a line-ball was worked through to Rory Oâ€™Connor, whose shot was brilliantly parried by the â€˜keeper only for Conor McDonald to pounce and finish to the open net for a 1-9 to 0-9 lead, which Lee Chin extended to four points.

Canning intervened with a couple of late dead-balls to pare the gap down to 1-9 to 0-11 at the break.

Galway appeared to be motoring on the re-start as Mannion, Coen and Canning (free) fuelled their charge to lead by 0-14 to 1-9 inside four minutes.

But the topsy-turvy nature of proceedings was emphasised as Wexford, with wind advantage, reasserted by 1-13 to 0-14 by the 44th-minute following a surge of scores from Paudie Foley (2 frees), Jack Oâ€™Connor and Kevin Foley.

Wexford maintained that gap after 51 minutes (1-16 to 0-17) with the aid of booming efforts from play by defenders Paudie Foley and Liam Ryan, and Galway endured a serious setback when no.15 Jack Coyne was red-carded for an off-the-ball offence after the referee consulted with his umpires.

Sub Aidan Nolan almost made a telling impact seconds after his introduction as he fed the on-rushing Paudie Foley for a goal chance only for the wing-backâ€™s shot to fly over the â€˜bar (1-17 to 0-18).

Wexford just couldnâ€™t pull clear and extra-time seemed a distinct possibility as Canning, sub Jason Flynn and Conor Whelan (2) had things delicately poised. However, with Rory Oâ€™Connor and Conor McDonald enlivening the home support with quality scores, Wexford stayed in front.

In fact, Kevin Foley was unfortunate with a gilt-edged goaling chance before, at 1-23 to 0-23 and seconds of added-time left, Joe Canning was denied by â€˜keeper Mark Fanning as he tried to force extra-time from a last-gasp free.

The final-whistle sounded immediately to leave Wexford savouring some measure of revenge for last yearâ€™s Leinster final defeat to MicheÃ¡l Donoghueâ€™s charges and licking their lips as they resume rivalry with Kilkenny next weekend.

Scorers for Wexford: Rory Oâ€™Connor 0-6 (4f), Conor McDonald 1-2, PÃ¡draig Foley 0-5 (3f), Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe 0-3, Lee Chin (1f), Kevin Foley 0-2 each, Jack Oâ€™Connor, Liam Ryan, Harry Kehoe 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-10 (9f, 1 â€™65), Conor Whelan 0-5, Johnny Coen, Cathal Mannion 0-3 each, Joseph Cooney, Jason Flynn 0-1 each.

Wexford

1 Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

4 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

3 Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

2 Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

7 Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe (St Anneâ€™s)

6 Matthew Oâ€™Hanlon (St Jamesâ€™ â€“ joint-capt.)

5 PÃ¡draig Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

14 Rory Oâ€™Connor (St Martinâ€™s)

8 Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

10 Jack Oâ€™Connor (St Martinâ€™s)

15 David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy)

9 Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The Ballagh)

12 Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidanâ€™s)

11 Conor McDonald (Naomh Ã‰anna)

22 Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

Subs: 17 Willie Devereux (St Martinâ€™s) for Reck (14), 26 Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody) for Dunne (54), 20 Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for J Oâ€™Connor (68), 13 Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna) for Morris (68)

Galway

1 James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2 Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

3 John Hanbury (Rahoon/Newcastle)

5 Jack Grealish (Gort)

4 PÃ¡draig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

6 GearÃ³id McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

7 Aidan Harte (Gort)

11 Joe Canning (Portumna)

8 Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

23 Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

10 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

15 Jack Coyne (Castlegar)

9 David Burke (St. Thomasâ€™ â€“ capt.)

14 Conor Cooney (St. Thomasâ€™)

13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

Subs: 27 Sean Loftus (Turloughmore) for Grealish (ht), 25 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for Burke (58), 22 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly) for Cooney (59)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)