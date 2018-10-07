This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos

The two fighters could renew their rivalry, according to the UFC chief.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 10:14 AM
10 minutes ago 892 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4272699
McGregor suffered defeat in Las Vegas.
Image: INPHO
McGregor suffered defeat in Las Vegas.
McGregor suffered defeat in Las Vegas.
Image: INPHO

DANA WHITE CONCEDES there are a number of obstacles to negotiate before a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor can even be considered, but has not ruled out a second fight between the pair.

Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap out in a famous victory for the lightweight title at UFC 229 but sparked a mass brawl when he leapt out of the octagon to confront McGregor team member Dillon Danis.

Former champion McGregor then came under attack by two individuals who climbed into the octagon after what had been a dominant performance from the Russian.

Nurmagomedov had to be escorted from the arena by police and security staff without being given the belt, while the Nevada State Athletic Commission has withheld his share of the purse.

Asked whether Nurmagomedov and McGregor could meet in the octagon once more when the dust has settled, UFC president White said: “We have to see what happens with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“There’s going to be fines, there’s going to be God knows what.

“Can these guys get visas to get back in the country? I mean Khabib. We’ll see how this thing plays out.

“I’m usually mad at everything but I’m not even mad I’m just really disappointed.”

White added: “When you have such an amazing event that you’ve worked hard to build over the last several months and it goes perfect… I kept saying this is too crazy. 

“Everybody made weight, everything’s so smooth, everything’s this and that, we took all the right precautions. We’ve never seen this many Metro Police officers in the building and security was unbelievable.

“We had meetings [with both camps]. I felt that we had control and I would determine who could come in [to the octagon] and who couldn’t. Everybody signed off and everybody was cool.

“But nobody saw Khabib diving over. He scaled that thing like he was a parkour guy. It happened so fast.

“The police did what they could do and the security, but they did a great job of containing it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Nevada Commission withholding Khabib's purse for role in post-fight violence
    Nevada Commission withholding Khabib's purse for role in post-fight violence
    'Three of Khabib's guys are on the way to jail' says disgusted Dana White
    Open thread: how do you see Nurmagomedov v McGregor going tonight?
    FOOTBALL
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle
    Bayern embarrassed 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach as winless run continues
    LEINSTER
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    MUNSTER
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    Rivalries renewed as fully-loaded Munster take aim at Leinster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. Brexit, it’s my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    Sanchez scores 90th minute winner as Man United resurrect in five goal thriller

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie