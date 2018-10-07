White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos

DANA WHITE CONCEDES there are a number of obstacles to negotiate before a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor can even be considered, but has not ruled out a second fight between the pair.

Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap out in a famous victory for the lightweight title at UFC 229 but sparked a mass brawl when he leapt out of the octagon to confront McGregor team member Dillon Danis.

Former champion McGregor then came under attack by two individuals who climbed into the octagon after what had been a dominant performance from the Russian.

Nurmagomedov had to be escorted from the arena by police and security staff without being given the belt, while the Nevada State Athletic Commission has withheld his share of the purse.

Asked whether Nurmagomedov and McGregor could meet in the octagon once more when the dust has settled, UFC president White said: “We have to see what happens with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“There’s going to be fines, there’s going to be God knows what.

“Can these guys get visas to get back in the country? I mean Khabib. We’ll see how this thing plays out.

“I’m usually mad at everything but I’m not even mad I’m just really disappointed.”

White added: “When you have such an amazing event that you’ve worked hard to build over the last several months and it goes perfect… I kept saying this is too crazy.

“Everybody made weight, everything’s so smooth, everything’s this and that, we took all the right precautions. We’ve never seen this many Metro Police officers in the building and security was unbelievable.

“We had meetings [with both camps]. I felt that we had control and I would determine who could come in [to the octagon] and who couldn’t. Everybody signed off and everybody was cool.

“But nobody saw Khabib diving over. He scaled that thing like he was a parkour guy. It happened so fast.

“The police did what they could do and the security, but they did a great job of containing it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!