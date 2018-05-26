This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 26 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Who do you think will win tonight's Champions League final?

Liverpool are bidding to win the prestigious trophy for the sixth time this evening.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 26 May 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,528 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4030462
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
Image: Peter Byrne
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL TAKE ON Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev tonight, with both sides no strangers to the illustrious trophy.

Liverpool have won the European Cup/Champions League five times already in their history, while Real Madrid have claimed the trophy on more occasions than any other club, triumphing 12 times.

Both sides have had somewhat disappointing domestic campaigns, with Real Madrid coming third in La Liga and Liverpool finishing fourth in the Premier League.

The Spaniards are bidding to lift the trophy tonight for the third season in succession and their recent experience in the competition makes them favourites with the bookies ahead of the game.

That said, Liverpool have shown they are capable of competing with top sides, in the quarter-final dumping out Premier League champions Man City, a side a number of people had tipped to win this yearâ€™s competition.

But what do you think? Who will prevail this evening?


Poll Results:




The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Salah wouldnâ€™t improve Real Madrid â€“ Del Bosque>

â€˜Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some thingsâ€™>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to â‚¬150m' for midfield star
Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to â‚¬150m' for midfield star
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Please beat Liverpool!': There's no doubt who David Beckham wants to win in Kiev
LEINSTER
'That defeat will stay with me, I'll be thinking about that situation' - county focus after club agony
'That defeat will stay with me, I'll be thinking about that situation' - county focus after club agony
Leinster look to complete historic double against ever-dangerous Scarlets
'He loves this place. Itâ€™s been good to him and heâ€™s been good for Leinster'
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Who do you think will win tonight's Champions League final?
Who do you think will win tonight's Champions League final?
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Can Madrid cope with Liverpool's pressing and more Champions League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie