Who do you think will win tonight's Champions League final?

LIVERPOOL TAKE ON Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev tonight, with both sides no strangers to the illustrious trophy.

Liverpool have won the European Cup/Champions League five times already in their history, while Real Madrid have claimed the trophy on more occasions than any other club, triumphing 12 times.

Both sides have had somewhat disappointing domestic campaigns, with Real Madrid coming third in La Liga and Liverpool finishing fourth in the Premier League.

The Spaniards are bidding to lift the trophy tonight for the third season in succession and their recent experience in the competition makes them favourites with the bookies ahead of the game.

That said, Liverpool have shown they are capable of competing with top sides, in the quarter-final dumping out Premier League champions Man City, a side a number of people had tipped to win this yearâ€™s competition.

But what do you think? Who will prevail this evening?

