Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
West Ham's Masuaku sent off for spitting as Will Grigg-inspired Wigan cause FA Cup upset

The Northern Ireland striker scored twice as the Hammers were dumped out.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 5:19 PM
5 hours ago 3,718 Views 5 Comments
Masuaku is alleged to have spit at
Image: Anthony Devlin
Image: Anthony Devlin

WEST HAM DEFENDER Arthur Masuaka faces the prospect of a lengthy ban after being sent off for spitting at Wigan’s Nick Powell, as the Premier League side were dumped out of the FA Cup.

The 24-year-old was shown a straight red just after half time during the fourth round clash at the DW Stadium after an off-the-ball incident followed Powell’s tackle on the West Ham full-back.

David Moyes’ side were already 1-0 down at that stage after Will Griggs’ early strike and the Hammers conceded a second when the Northern Ireland striker fired home from the spot on 62 minutes.

Wigan have slumped down English football’s ladder since winning the FA Cup in 2013 but the League One leaders rekindled memories of that run to Wembley as they reached the last 16 of this season’s edition.

Grigg made it five goals in as many cup ties this season when he put the hosts ahead as early as the seventh minute with a towering header past England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

To make matters worse for the Hammers they were a man down four minutes into the second half when Masuaku saw red, and then Reece Burke’s handball have Grigg the chance to seal victory.

