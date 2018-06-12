This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Deontay Wilder says he's agreed to Anthony Joshua fight in Britain

The American is ready for a fight with Joshua, no matter what side of the Atlantic it’s on.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 8:34 AM
Deontay Wilder after his win over Luis Ortiz.
DEONTAY WILDER REVEALED he had agreed to a heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua in the United Kingdom.

Wilder (40-0) and Joshua (21-0) are set for a unification bout in what would be the biggest fight of the year.

Joshua holds the WBA (Super), IBF, IBO and WBO titles, while Wilder is the WBC heavyweight champion.

Wilder said he would happily take on Joshua – who has never fought outside of UK – in his homeland.

“The $50million offer for him to fight me next in the US is still available,” Wilder wrote on Twitter.

“Today I even agreed to their offer to fight Joshua next in the UK. If he prefers the fight in the UK, the ball is in their court.

“It’s up to them to choose.”

Wilder and Joshua both last fought in March, leaving a potential bout later this year a possibility.

The42 Team

