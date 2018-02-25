Pics: Winter Olympics conclude with spectacular closing ceremony in Pyeongchang

AFTER TWO WEEKS of entertaining competition, 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang drew to a finish on Sunday with a colourful closing ceremony.
The Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium hosted the rousing event, with the last 15 minutes consisting of an electronic dance music party.
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
Closing CeremonySource: Mike Egerton
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
- Source: Mike Egerton" title="">
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
‘I genuinely don’t have any regrets. I’m honest enough to realise that I didn’t put in the work’
Gary Neville blasts ‘spineless’ Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
COMMENTS