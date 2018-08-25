This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laporte bullet header rescues Man City after Wolves' controversial opener

Willy Boly looked to have earned Wolves victory in contentious fashion, but Laptore secured a share of the spoils for the champions.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 2:35 PM
34 minutes ago 3,429 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4201265
Willy Boly gave Wolves the lead.
Image: Nick Potts
Willy Boly gave Wolves the lead.
Willy Boly gave Wolves the lead.
Image: Nick Potts

AYMERIC LAPORTE RESCUED a point for Manchester City as they suffered an early stumble in their title defence with a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

City, who reached a record 100 points in winning the Premier League last term, had been in typically irrepressible form in their opening two games, brushing aside Arsenal and Huddersfield Town and scoring eight goals in the process.

However, it was a largely frustrating afternoon for Pep Guardiola’s men at Molineux as Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling both hit the woodwork — the former doing so for a second time in the 95th minute — after Wolves’ Raul Jimenez saw a goal disallowed for offside.

City’s mood would have significantly worsened when Wolves took the lead in hugely controversial fashion, Willy Boly turning home from close range with his arm.

But Laporte capitalised on poor defending to head in Ilkay Gundogan’s free-kick, ensuring City remain unbeaten and denying newly promoted Wolves a first win of the campaign.

Both sides started brightly and, after Gundogan failed to make the most of a well-worked City move, Wolves looked to have taken the lead.

However, Jimenez strayed offside as he converted Diogo Jota’s cross after Vincent Kompany had carelessly conceded possession.

City responded superbly and cursed their luck after Aguero hit the post from a deflected cross and Rui Patricio produced heroics with a superb save to tip Sterling’s fierce long-range half-volley against the crossbar.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League - Molineux Laporte headed City level. Source: Nick Potts

Fernandinho then dragged wide and Jimenez flashed across goal at the other end. Patricio got a hand on a wonderful Benjamin Mendy cross as City continued to threaten, the Portugal international alert to keep out Aguero’s tame follow-up.

Similarly smart goalkeeping from Ederson prevented Helder Costa for breaking the deadlock at the near post, but from the subsequent corner Boly dived in at the far post to turn Joao Moutinho’s cross in with his right arm.

David Silva was left aghast when referee Martin Atkinson failed to point to the spot after he was pushed in the back by Ruben Neves, but City had reason to celebrate when the unmarked Laporte powered in from Gundogan’s dinked cross, before Aguero’s injury-time free-kick struck the bar.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    'We are much better, way more focused and much more clinical' - Cork star Scally
    'We are much better, way more focused and much more clinical' - Cork star Scally
    Griffin returns for Cork as All-Ireland U21 hurling finalists name their teams
    Last four! Slight changes across the board as All-Ireland semi-finalists name sides
    FOOTBALL
    'Nobody tells me what to do. I do whatever I want, with all due respect'
    'Nobody tells me what to do. I do whatever I want, with all due respect'
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    Mourinho insists he has 'no problem' with Woodward in tense four-minute press conference
    DUBLIN GAA
    'Squaring up' to Jim Gavin as a player and stepping back to allow a daughter 'find her own self'
    'Squaring up' to Jim Gavin as a player and stepping back to allow a daughter 'find her own self'
    'I was thinking, 'This is a new role for me in an All-Ireland final. You’re lining out beside your brother''
    'I'd love to know where those 30,000 have been. Why weren’t they behind the team in the semi-final?'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie