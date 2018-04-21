Wolves win Championship title as Wigan return to second tier

IT HAS BEEN on the cards for most of the season, but Wolves finally secured the Championship title and they did it in style with a 4-0 win over Bolton at the Macron Stadium.

Barry Douglas got the scoring started after 16 minutes, burying a rebound after Benik Afobe’s initial shot had been saved by Ben Alnwick.

The Bolton goalkeeper was not to deny Afobe on the stroke of half-time, however, as the former Arsenal youngster skipped round him and found the net.

Diogo Jota has been one of Wolves’ standout players this term and it was only fitting to see him get in on the act, producing a lovely finish over Alnwick after being released by Helder Costa.

And captain Conor Coady wrapped things up midway through the second half, converting a penalty after Afobe had been brought down, and the celebrations quickly got under way at full-time.



Source: Dave Thompson

Without question, the best Championship viewing of the day came at Ashton Gate, where Bristol City and Hull City played out an incredible 5-5 draw which included seven second-half goals.

The hosts went into the break with a 2-1 lead after Marlon Pack and Famara Diedhiou cancelled out Harry Wilson’s opener.

Diedhiou doubled his tally early in the second period and, although a Frank Fielding own goal gave Hull hopes soon after, Bobby Reid restored the two-goal advantage in the 64th minute.

But back came Hull, who charged into a 5-4 lead thanks to Wilson, Abel Hernandez and Fraizer Campbell – the latter netting three minutes from time.

There was to be one final twist, however, as Joe Bryan curled a lovely effort into the bottom-right corner from just outside the area, rounding off a remarkable match.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Wigan Athletic, meanwhile, swapped places with Sunderland as they sealed promotion to the Championship with a 4-0 win at Fleetwood Town.

Incoming Fleetwood manager Joey Barton watched on from the stands as Wigan took advantage of his new side’s relaxed attitude as they see out the John Sheridan era.

Paul Cook’s men did it all without star man Nick Powell as Shrewsbury’s draw with Bury ensured they could no longer be caught: Wigan have a 10-point cushion with three games remaining, and they’ll be campaigning a division above from August.

