  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 21 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wolves win Championship title as Wigan return to second tier

Sunderland’s second successive relegation was confirmed on Saturday, while Wolves capped off a fine campaign by clinching the title.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,783 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3971290
Wolves celebrating
Wolves celebrating
Wolves celebrating

IT HAS BEEN on the cards for most of the season, but Wolves finally secured the Championship title and they did it in style with a 4-0 win over Bolton at the Macron Stadium.

Barry Douglas got the scoring started after 16 minutes, burying a rebound after Benik Afobe’s initial shot had been saved by Ben Alnwick.

The Bolton goalkeeper was not to deny Afobe on the stroke of half-time, however, as the former Arsenal youngster skipped round him and found the net.

Diogo Jota has been one of Wolves’ standout players this term and it was only fitting to see him get in on the act, producing a lovely finish over Alnwick after being released by Helder Costa.

And captain Conor Coady wrapped things up midway through the second half, converting a penalty after Afobe had been brought down, and the celebrations quickly got under way at full-time.
 
Bolton Wanderers v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sky Bet Championship - Macron Stadium Source: Dave Thompson

Without question, the best Championship viewing of the day came at Ashton Gate, where Bristol City and Hull City played out an incredible 5-5 draw which included seven second-half goals.

The hosts went into the break with a 2-1 lead after Marlon Pack and Famara Diedhiou cancelled out Harry Wilson’s opener.

Diedhiou doubled his tally early in the second period and, although a Frank Fielding own goal gave Hull hopes soon after, Bobby Reid restored the two-goal advantage in the 64th minute.

But back came Hull, who charged into a 5-4 lead thanks to Wilson, Abel Hernandez and Fraizer Campbell – the latter netting three minutes from time.

There was to be one final twist, however, as Joe Bryan curled a lovely effort into the bottom-right corner from just outside the area, rounding off a remarkable match.

Bristol City v Hull City - Sky Bet Championship - Ashton Gate Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Wigan Athletic, meanwhile, swapped places with Sunderland as they sealed promotion to the Championship with a 4-0 win at Fleetwood Town.

Incoming Fleetwood manager Joey Barton watched on from the stands as Wigan took advantage of his new side’s relaxed attitude as they see out the John Sheridan era.

Paul Cook’s men did it all without star man Nick Powell as Shrewsbury’s draw with Bury ensured they could no longer be caught: Wigan have a 10-point cushion with three games remaining, and they’ll be campaigning a division above from August.

- Omni

Sunderland loudly booed as they suffer relegation to League One after late collapse

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Letter from Bordeaux: Munster fans out in force in French sunshine
Letter from Bordeaux: Munster fans out in force in French sunshine
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
'We’ve got a lot of world-class players in our back three' - Zebo misses out
FOOTBALL
Wolves win Championship title as Wigan return to second tier
Wolves win Championship title as Wigan return to second tier
Stalemate edges Watford and Palace closer to survival
West Brom rally to snatch draw as Mo Salah equals goal record for 38-match Premier League season
LEINSTER
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
Nemanja Matic: Pogba will improve but 'needs to take more responsibility'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
'We've had two great days in the Aviva, but it's a very different challenge to go away to Spain'
Five-star Leinster book their ticket to Bilbao with scintillating victory over Scarlets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie