Women attend football match for first time ever in Saudi Arabia

WOMEN WERE ALLOWED to attend a football match for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Al-Ahli took on Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jedda, and after a decision announced in October, female fans were permitted to watch the match in person for the first tine in the country’s history.

📹للتاريخ. النساء والعائلات يصلان إلى ملعب

الجوهرة لحضور مباراة الأهلي والباطن للمرة

الأولى في تاريخ المملكة!🇸🇦pic.twitter.com/8pVOJJip21 — موقع قول السعودي (@GoalSA) January 12, 2018

Three Saudi Arabian stadiums – the King Abdullah Stadium, the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, and Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam – have been outfitted with special family sections for women to sit during matches.

The decision to allow females into stadiums is part of several reforms being made by Saudi Arabia, which will allow females to drive for the first time ever starting in June.

Attendance for Saudi Arabian football has recently been in decline, and the decision to permit women in stadiums is expected to help remedy that problem.

