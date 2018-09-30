This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland boss Doyle's tenure kicks off, Belvo win and the weekend's Women's AIL action

Blackrock, Railway Union and Old Belvedere all clocked opening round wins.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 8:14 PM
51 minutes ago 1,036 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4261959

Women’s All-Ireland League — Round 1 review 

By Katie Byrne

Blackrock 42-22 Galwegians, Stradbrook

Philip Doyle Philip 'Goose' Doyle (file pic). Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IT DIDN’T TAKE long for Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle’s magic to rub off on an invigorated Blackrock side as they overcame Galwegians 42-22 in their Women’s All-Ireland League opener at Stradbrook on Saturday.

While Galwegians took the lead with Lisa Anglim’s sensational breakaway try against the run of play, the two teams were evenly matched, returning score after score up until half-time in the second match of a unique men’s and women’s All-Ireland League double header between the clubs.

Blackrock captain Michelle Claffey displaying her jinking footwork in the number 10 jersey, while league debutants Laura Delaney and Caoimhe Molloy showed no signs of nerves with both players touching down in a bonus point success in Doyle’s first match in charge of ‘Rock. 

Despite the scoreline, Galwegians head coach Fraser Gow was reasonably happy with his side’s overall performance, particularly the well-deserved try-scoring bonus point, saying that ‘at least we took something from a tough away match’. 

St Mary’s 0-63 Railway Union, Templeville Road

Railway Union celebrate after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

There was no fairytale return to the top tier of Women’s club rugby for St. Mary’s as they fell to a 63-0 opening defeat to an ever-impressive Railway Union team at Templeville Road.

“Our coaches place a huge emphasis on core skills,” explained Railway winger Emer O’Mahony, and this certainly showed as they started their season with a convincing 11-try win. The sheer pace of the game proved to be a problem for Mary’s from early on, with seven of the 11 tries scored by the Railway back-line.

Railway had nine different try scorers with braces from Stephanie Carroll and Niamh Byrne, along with singles from O’Mahony, Larissa Muldoon, Garazi Goikolea, Melissa Slevin, Juliet Short, Aoife McDermott and Emma Taylor. Railway head coach John Cronin said it was not as one-sided as some might suspect, with Mary’s growing into the game. “Mary’s will certainly grow into the league with each game they play,” he said.

Cooke 7-38 Old Belvedere, Shaw’s Bridge

Nora Stapleton Nora Stapleton. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Old Belvedere blew away the early season cobwebs with a well-judged 38-7 bonus point victory over Cooke at Shaw’s Bridge. It was a frustrating afternoon for the Belfast girls whose new head coach Wayne Kelly admitted that their ‘line-speed and first-up tackles’ need to improve.

Belvedere’s lynchpin out-half Nora Stapleton showed her play-making ability for the visitors, moving the ball around the pitch with confidence. The Donegal native linked up well with her team-mates off the back of numerous scrums and in open play.

Cooke showed plenty of promise however, with Ireland Under-18 Sevens starlet Kelly McCormill putting a big shift in at centre, along with some strong scrummaging from their Ilse van Staden-propelled pack.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    'He's my little friend': Griezmann plays down spat with Real Madrid ace Ramos
    MUNSTER
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash
    'I genuinely thought we would come down here and give a good account of ourselves'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    United have âbig decisionâ to make over Mourinho â Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    'Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie