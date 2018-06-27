Flag

2:46PM

TONI KROOS’ PERFECTLY-executed free-kick at the death sealed Germany’s first win of the 2018 finals against Sweden, and kept the 2014 champions in contention for a place in the last 16.

Joachim Low’s men take on South Korea this afternoon and know they will earn a safe passage through to the knockout stages if they at least match Sweden’s result against Mexico. A win by two clear goals or more also guarantees the Germans progression.

Mexico only need a draw to go through, and they will qualify as group winners if they overcome the Swedes or if Germany fail to win. Sweden must better Germany’s result and they can claim top spot if they also win.

Draws in both games would see qualification come down to goals scored.

South Korea, on zero points, need to see off the Germans, hope Mexico see off Sweden, and end the group stages on better goal difference than Germany and Sweden.

So there you have it.