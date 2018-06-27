The holders are aiming to book their place in the knockout stages, but their opponents, Mexico and Sweden are all still in contention.
There’s been a bit of World Cup history made at the Ekaterinburg Arena…
Werner has a shot that’s deflected out for a corner. The resulting set piece falls to the same player, but he and Hummels are both snuffed out while attempting shots.
VAR KLAXON – The referee in Mexico v Sweden, Nestor Pitana of Argentina, has gone over to his touchline monitor to see if Javier Hernandez handled the ball in the box.
However, he decides it’s not a penalty and awards the corner to Sweden. Looked the right call.
Germany respond with an attack, which ends in Yun Young-Sun heading Werner’s ball behind for a corner. The defender is now down receiving treatment.
More pressure from the Koreans… The ball is crossed into the box and it comes back out as far as captain Son. The Tottenham forward connects with a volley, but it’s sliced high and wide.
That could have proved costly! Jung’s free-kick is spilled by Neuer and, with players rushing in, the German number one recovers well to punch away.
Germany defender Mats Hummels clears with team-mate Toni Kroos and South Korea captain Son Heung-Min close by.
Germany taking control now and spreading the play from left to right and back again. They win a free-kick in a dangerous area, and Kroos sweeps the ball into the box but it’s headed away.
In Yekaterinburg, Sweden have come close with a curling free-kick from Emile Forsberg, but Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is equal to the effort.
The South Koreans have been positive in the opening minutes and Germany have some defending to do early on.
Kick-off - Germany, in their green change strip, get us going. South Korea wearing red and black.
Low makes five changes to his team, and the big news is that Thomas Muller has been dropped, along with Antonio Rudiger and Sebastian Rudy. Jerome Boateng is suspended after his red card in the last outing, while Sebastian Rudy fractured his nose during the same game.
In come Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira, Mats Hummels, Leon Goretzka and Niklas Sule.
The South Koreans, meanwhile, make four switches in personnel.
Germany: Neuer, Hector, Hummels, Sule, Kimmich, Khedira, Kroos, Ozil, Goretzka, Werner, Reus.
South Korea: Cho Hyun-Woo, Lee Yong, Yun Young-Sun, Kim Young-Gwon, Hong Chul; Lee Jae-Sung, Jung Woo-Young, Jang Hyun-Soo, Moon Seon-Min, Koo Ja-Cheol, Son Heung-Min.
TONI KROOS’ PERFECTLY-executed free-kick at the death sealed Germany’s first win of the 2018 finals against Sweden, and kept the 2014 champions in contention for a place in the last 16.
Joachim Low’s men take on South Korea this afternoon and know they will earn a safe passage through to the knockout stages if they at least match Sweden’s result against Mexico. A win by two clear goals or more also guarantees the Germans progression.
Mexico only need a draw to go through, and they will qualify as group winners if they overcome the Swedes or if Germany fail to win. Sweden must better Germany’s result and they can claim top spot if they also win.
Draws in both games would see qualification come down to goals scored.
South Korea, on zero points, need to see off the Germans, hope Mexico see off Sweden, and end the group stages on better goal difference than Germany and Sweden.
So there you have it.
