This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish takeover! Donegal attacking ace Bonner joins Staunton at GWS Giants

‘It’s like a dream,’ Yvonne Bonner said as she signed the AFLW professional contract.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 833 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4256848
Yvonne Bonner.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Yvonne Bonner.
Yvonne Bonner.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DONEGAL STAR FORWARD Yvonne Bonner will join Cora Staunton at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants for the 2019 AFLW season after she became the second Irish player to sign a pro deal Down Under today.

31-year-old Bonner, like Clare’s Ailish Considine who has linked up with Adelaide, penned a rookie contract off the back of the CrossCoders trial camp.

11 Irish athletes traveled to Melbourne last week as part of a group of 18 vying for coveted deals ahead of the Australian league’s third season — and obviously impressed.

Bonner, this week nominated for a second All-Star award, will become the second Irish woman to don the Giants jersey, following in Staunton’s footsteps.

“For this to actually come true, it’s like a dream, I suppose, to know that I’m the next Irish girl to come out after Cora,” the attacking ace said.

“I play full forward back home for Donegal, so I’ll play quite similar. It’ll just take a while to get used to the different ways of marking and stuff like that.”

Giants head coach Alana McConnell added: “It’s fun, it’s great for our footy club and exciting for our playing list to add more talent like this.

“In the Gaelic game she plays a similar role to that of a forward, a goal-kicking forward. Because of her endurance she plays a bit higher, (so) she’s probably more of a traditional centre half-forward in that sense.”

Cavan native Laura Corrigan Duryea was the first Irish representative in the AFLW, plying her trade with Melbourne from the inaugural season. 

Staunton joined her last year and in recent weeks, Sarah Rowe has signed for Collingwood with Bonner and Considine sealing moves today.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp unhappy with use of VAR in Chelsea loss
    Klopp unhappy with use of VAR in Chelsea loss
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports
    Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie