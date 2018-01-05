  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 5 January, 2018
Blow for Scotland and Glasgow as prop Fagerson faces eight weeks sidelined

The tighthead, who started all of last year’s Six Nations fixtures, will hope for a smooth recovery to put himself in contention to face Ireland.

By AFP Friday 5 Jan 2018, 4:28 PM
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

SCOTLAND WILL BE without tighthead Zander Fagerson until at least the Six Nations meeting with Ireland on 10 March after the prop suffered a foot injury.

Pro14-leading Glasgow Warriors today confirmed the 21-year-old prop would be out for up to eight weeks after an accident in training.

Fagerson was an ever-present for Scotland in 2017, starting all five matches in last year’s Six Nations on his way to racking up 15 Test caps.

Fagerson will miss Glasgow’s Champions Cup pool match against Leinster next weekend and will likely remain sidelined until after the Warriors face Munster and Ulster later this season.

In theory, the prop’s first match back from the predicted eight-week absence would come after the Championship clashes against Wales, France and England, in time for the trip to face Ireland in Dublin on 10 March before the Scots close their campaign against Italy on 17 March.

