Zebo keeps scoring, a debut for Foley, and POC's Stade win again

AS THE IRISH sides did inter-provincial battle again last weekend, there were plenty of Irish and Irish-qualified players and coaches in action in England, France and further afield too.

Below, we round-up the Irish Abroad’s involvement in the Top 14, Pro D2, Premiership, Championship, Pro14, Mitre 10 Cup and National Rugby Championship.

Top 14

It was a good day for Simon Mannix’s Pau on Saturday, as former Munster back rows Sean Dougall and Paddy Butler started in a dramatic home win over Perpignan.

Paddy Butler has started give games for Pau this season. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Paddy Jackson‘s three penalties for the visitors appeared to have handed Perpignan their first draw of the season, but a last-minute penalty from Antoine Hastoy ensured Pau won 12-9.

The victory leaves Pau in 10th position, while Perpignan – who have lost seven from seven so far – remain rooted to the bottom of the league.

Simon Zebo‘s lethal try-scoring form continued for Racing 92 as the fullback dotted down for the sixth time in six games, but he couldn’t prevent the Parisians from falling to defeat at home to Lyon on a 19-13 scoreline.

His fellow ex-Munster man Donnacha Ryan came off the bench for Racing, who opted for Dominic Bird and Leone Nakarawa in their starting second row in a loss that sees them drop out of the top six.

Former Ulster and Munster tighthead Dave Ryan started for Agen in their 10-0 defeat away to Toulouse, a result that means they slip to 13th in the table.

Yesterday saw Stade Français – who have ex-Munster men Paul O’Connell and Mike Prendergast on their coaching staff – record their fifth win of the season, a 14-9 victory away to Castres that keeps them in second place in the Top 14.



Pro D2

Jeremy Davidson‘s Brive survived an early red card to out-half Stuart Olding to beat Angoulême 31-18 yesterday, moving them up to second in the table.

Davidson's Brive are in second place. Source: Darren Kidd

Former Ireland and Ulster centre Olding was sent off for a dangerous tip tackle in the 11th minute, soon after an excellent linebreak to set-up Brive’s opening try.

On Thursday, once-capped Ireland international prop Jamie Hagan came off the bench to help Béziers to a 24-19 win over Oyonnax that moves them up to eighth position.

Ex-Munster academy man Steven McMahon – who was Midi Olympique’s player of the week in the Pro D2 last week – made his seventh start of the season for Carcassone in their agonising late 28-25 defeat away to Provence on Friday.

That result sees them drop to fifth in the league.

Steven McMahon was Midol's player of the week in the Pro D2 last week.

Former Leinster centre Eamonn Sheridan came off the bench for Massy in their 22-18 defeat away to Bourg-en-Bresse, leaving Massy winless at the bottom of the Pro D2 table.

It was a better day for ex-Ireland and Ulster lock Dan Tuohy and Vannes, who enjoyed a 16-0 win at home to Colomiers, lifting the 33-year-old and his new club up to 10th in the overall standings.

Meanwhile, Nevers and their former Shannon RFC lock Frank Bradshaw-Ryan suffered defeat on the road against Bayonne, leaving them fourth in the Pro D2.

Gallagher Premiership

Exeter warmed up for this weekend’s visit of Munster with a five-try 39-24 win away to Bath on Friday night.

Ulsterman Gareth Steenson kicked four conversions and two penalties from out-half, while former Ulster centre Ian Whitten scored a try after coming off the bench and just before being yellow-carded for a tackle off the ball.

Exeter remain top of the Premiership table, while Bath – where Girvan Dempsey is attack coach – are eighth.

Mark McCall‘s Saracens kept the heat firmly on Exeter with a 25-20 win away to Harlequins on Saturday, ensuring they have six wins from six so far too.

Former Ireland fullback Geordan Murphy‘s Leicester Tigers enjoyed an important 23-15 win after travelling to Northampton, leaving them fifth in the overall table.

Ex-Ireland U20s hooker George McGuigan started for Newcastle in a 20-7 defeat away to Sale Sharks, who had USA international AJ MacGinty at out-half, while Gloucester – whose director of rugby is David Humphreys - had an impressive 35-21 win away against Wasps.

It was a good weekend for Neil Doak and Worcester. Source: CameraSport/Simon King/INPHO

Wasps, whose defence coach is Ian Costello, are set to welcome several key players – including Liam Sopoaga and Brad Shields – back for their visit to Leinster on Friday in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Yesterday was a good one for former Ulster head coach Neil Doak, now attack coach at Worcester, as the Warriors ran in seven tries in a 52-7 hammering of Pat Lam’s Bristol.

Former Ulster prop Callum Black started at loosehead for Worcester, while Ireland international Ian Madigan and former Ireland U20 lock Joe Joyce were in the Bristol team and ex-Ireland U19 7s cap Callum Sheedy came off the Bears’ bench.

Greene King IPA Championship

Cornish Pirates remain the early leaders of England’s second tier after a 36-28 win at home to Nottingham yesterday, with ex-Ireland U20 wing Alex O’Meara among their try-scorers.

Alex O'Meara after scoring for the Ireland U20s against Leinster A in 2012. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Former Connacht centre Rory Parata and ex-Ulsterman Callum Patterson continued their strong midfield partnership for the Pirates.

On the beaten Nottingham team were former Munster fullback Sean Scanlon, blindside Shane Buckley and openside Jordan Coghlan - who scored a try – as well as ex-Connacht lock Danny Qualter and out-half Shane O’Leary, who is now a Canada international, while former Leinster prop Oisin Heffernan came off the bench.

Ealing Trailfinders are just two points off the top of the table following their 32-25 victory away to Hartpury College, with former Seapoint RFC man Peter Lydon slotting three conversions and two penalties from fullback.

Ex-Munster academy scrum-half Ryan Foley made his first start for Ealing in the Championship since his summer move from French side Grasse, while former Ireland U20 tighthead Ben Betts made his third appearance for the club off the bench.

Ryan Foley at Munster training with Paul O'Connell in 2014. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Another former Ireland U20 international, loosehead Des Merrey, was a replacement for the beaten Hartpury.

Ex-Terenure and Ulster academy prop Craig Trenier started at tighthead for Richmond in a 22-5 success over Coventry.

Declan Kidney‘s London Irish maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a fifth consecutive win [one of their games was postponed] as they overcame London Scottish 54-17.

Former Leinster man Brendan Macken scored his second try for the club from outside centre, while Irish-qualified back Fergus Mulchrone came off the bench for the Exiles.

Macken has made a strong start to life with the Exiles. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Jersey Reds notched their second win in five games [having seen their fixture against London Irish postponed] by beating Doncaster 47-22 away from home.

Former Ulster centre Mark Best was among the try-scorers, as ex-Exeter second row Jerry Sexton and former Ireland U20 back row Conor Joyce also started and one-time Ulster out-half Brett Herron was a replacement.

Irish-qualified outside centre James Newey, who was part of the Ireland U19s squad last year, also dotted down for Jersey.

Mark Best scored for Jersey Reds. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bedford Blues are in fourth spot after their 28-21 win away to Yorkshire Carnegie, with former Leinster and Munster lock Mark Flanagan and ex-Leinster loosehead Sean McCarthy starting and Irish-qualified scrum-half James Lennon coming off the bench.

Guinness Pro14

Allen Clarke‘s Ospreys lost 20-17 to the Scarlets in their Welsh derby on Saturday, while Michael Bradley‘s Zebre went down 36-8 away to Glasgow on Friday.

Bernard Jackman‘s Dragons, who count Alan Kingsley among their coaching staff, lost out 32-15 at home to Cardiff Blues.

Benetton enjoyed a bonus-point 28-5 win over Southern Kings, with former Leinster out-half Ian McKinley coming off the bench.

Mitre 10 Cup

North Harbour, where Ireland U20s boss Noel McNamara is enjoying a three-month placement, beat Counties Manukau 36–26, keeping them in contention for a play-off spot.

National Rugby Championship

Eoin Toolan‘s Melbourne Rising had a heartbreaking late defeat at home to Western Force, conceding a try in the closing minutes to lose 31-28 and leave themselves with one win in six games.

