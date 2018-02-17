  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 February, 2018
Management 'tiring' but Zidane not ready to leave Madrid just yet

Despite coming under pressure during a difficult season, Zinedine Zidane insists he has the energy required to manage Real Madrid.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 2:47 PM
ZINEDINE ZIDANE ADMITS managing Real Madrid is “very tiring” – but is adamant he is not ready to leave his current job just yet.

The Frenchman has steered the Liga giants to eight trophies, including back-to-back Champions League titles, in the last two seasons since his appointment at the start of 2016.

However, Madrid’s domestic struggles this season – they sit 17 points behind rivals Barcelona in LaLiga, while they suffered a shock exit at the hands of Leganes in the Copa del Rey – have led to Zidane’s position coming under scrutiny.

The 45-year-old acknowledges there will come a time when the club will want to make a change, but does not see that happening anytime soon.

“It is very tiring, and more so at Real Madrid,” Zidane told the media at his pre-match news conference ahead of Sunday’s game at Real Betis.

“Clearly you can reach a point when a change is needed and that goes for everyone and not just the coach. It is not the moment right now but it will happen.

“This profession is tiring and here more than anywhere else.

“For me what is important is what I am doing right now, the day to day, I want to finish this season with things in play and that is all I am thinking about.”

