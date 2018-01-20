  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 20 January, 2018
'I'm never going to throw in the towel' - under-fire Zidane confident of Madrid turnaround

Real Madrid are languishing 19 points behind Barcelona in LaLiga but Zinedine Zidane will not walk away or seek a transfer quick fix.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 1:36 PM
8 hours ago 2,182 Views 3 Comments
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Image: Jack Abuin
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Image: Jack Abuin

ZINEDINE ZIDANE BULLISHLY rejected the notion of walking away from Real Madrid as he dismissed suggestions of a rift between himself and the Santiago Bernabeu board on transfer policy.

Madrid entertain Deportivo at the Bernabeu on Sunday, aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Villarreal that left them fourth in the table – 19 points behind bitter rivals Barcelona at the summit.

Zidane suggested Marco Asensio’s late goal to beat Leganes 1-0 in the Copa del Rey during midweek could stand as a turning point and told a pre-match news conference for Sunday’s match against Depor that he was not considering the end of his tenure with the reigning Spanish and European champions.

“I don’t think about negative things like that. I think about positive things. Even if you think there’s not a lot of positives, we find positive things.

“I’m never going to throw in the towel. Everything can happen here but I’m going to keep going, fighting – as I’ve always been shown to do.

“I’m never going to give up. Those are the values of this club and the people who work here at this club.”

Sergio Ramos will return to full training next week following a calf injury, although Jesus Vallejo’s hamstring problem leaves Madrid short at the back.

Real Madrid V Sevilla FC La Liga Match - Madrid Madrid are 19 points off rivals Barcelona in La Liga. Source: Acero/AlterPhotos/ABACA

Zidane maintained this would not force him into the January transfer market and insists his employers support this stance.

“No, there aren’t different opinions. I don’t think so,” he said in a particularly terse exchange with a reporter. “You’re asking and I’m replying, so it’s clear for you.

“You have to ask someone else [for a different answer]. If you’re asking me, I don’t think there is a difference of opinion between the club and me as a coach.”

Villarreal became the third visiting team to win at the Bernabeu this season and Zidane was asked whether Madrid’s famed arena had lost an element of its fear factor.

“I’m not worried about that,” he replied. “We need to think about us, as ever.

“We’re a team, we’re united and the solution is within the squad. Whatever people think, that they can come to the Bernabeu and get points… we have to show who we are. Tomorrow we have a chance to show that.”

