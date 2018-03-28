  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be set for his MLS debut as early as this weekend.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 11:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,131 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3929971
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to make his LA Galaxy debut imminently.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to make his LA Galaxy debut imminently.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to make his LA Galaxy debut imminently.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC’S MAJOR League Soccer debut for the Los Angeles Galaxy could come as soon as Saturday, said Galaxy manager Sigi Schmid who described the Swede as “not a normal, mortal human’.

The Swedish star won’t arrive in Southern California until Thursday night and is due to meet his new teammates on Friday morning.

But Schmid didn’t rule out the possibility that he’d be ready to play a role on Saturday when the Galaxy take on their new cross-town rivals Los Angeles Football Club, at StubHub Center in suburban Carson.

“You’re talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic,” Schmid said in comments posted on the team’s website. “You’re not talking about a normal, mortal human. I’m sure he’ll tell you the same.

“He’s a competitor. He loves to compete and he loves challenges. If you ask me is he 90 minutes fit for Saturday, no. But will he play a role in the game? Quite possibly.”

Ibrahimovic’s impending arrival in Southern California was announced last week with characteristic swagger, as a full-page advert in the LA Times that read simply: “Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome.”

The giant 6ft 4ins tall (1.95m) striker has an ego to match his towering physique, but has backed up his boasts by collecting an incredible 31 winners’ medals in spells with Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

That total doesn’t even include two Serie A titles won on the field with Juventus but subsequently stripped for the Italian giants role in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.

He signed with the Galaxy after securing his release from United, but hasn’t played since re-injuring his right knee in December.

He hasn’t played for United this season since featuring in a 2-2 draw against Burnley on December 26.

Schmid said he and his staff are exploring how best to utilize Ibrahimovic.

Obviously we think him coming in when he comes in, he might play a part in the LAFC game,” Schmid said. “But we really have to see where he’s at physically.

“But, yeah, we’re starting to think about how it could all fit together.”

Schmid certainly has no concerns on that front.

“He’s a great player. Anytime you put a great player in the lineup, it helps you,” he said.

(C) AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Former England and Real Madrid manager’s stint in China has come to an end>

‘The Argentines criticise Messi a lot… You should thank God that he’s there’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
'If you want to win the European Cup again, you're going to have to beat Saracens at some stage'
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâs there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Messi admits difficulties in Dybala partnership: He plays like me at Juve
BARCELONA
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie