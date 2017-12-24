Two-time Olympic champion Zou Shiming's boxing career in jeopardy due to eye injury

CHINAâ€™S TWO-TIME OLYMPIC gold medalist Zou Shiming is facing the prospect of retirement after suffering a suspected detached retina.

Shiming beat Paddy Barnes at both the 2008 and 2012 Games en route to consecutive golds, and went on to win the WBO World flyweight title as a professional last November.

The 36-year-old was since bested by Sho Kimura, forfeiting his title in a shock TKO defeat in July. It now seems unlikely heâ€™ll get his opportunity to reclaim the strap, however: On a flight from Beijing to Shanghai on Thursday, he informed his wife that he had lost vision in his left eye.

The Chinese sporting icon immediately sought treatment as soon as he landed in Shanghai. He was transferred to an eye specialist to undergo tests on Friday.

One report in the Chinese media suggested the prognosis for Shimingâ€™s eye â€˜didnâ€™t look goodâ€™, though Sina Shanghai reports that â€˜his spirit seems to be OK.â€™

The double Olympic champion, who was fortunate to beat Barnes on countback at London 2012 â€“ a tournament during which he complained of having double vision â€“ hasnâ€™t fought or trained since suffering his second professional defeat in the summer.

Shiming also previously required months of rest after receiving a nasty headbutt to the same eye against Kwanpichit Onesongchaigym in their 12-round world flyweight eliminator in November 2014.

Irelandâ€™s two-time Olympic bronze medalist, Barnes, has made no secret about his desire to reap revenge against his Olympic nemesis in the professional ring, but is now unlikely to get his chance despite recently moving into the WBOâ€™s top 10.

Shimingâ€™s professional record currently stands at 9-2(2KOs).

