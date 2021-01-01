BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

10 years after World Cup fiasco, Raymond Domenech back in management

The former France coach has been unveiled as the new boss of struggling Ligue 1 side Nantes.

By AFP Friday 1 Jan 2021, 2:29 PM
10 minutes ago 461 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314145
Raymond Domenech (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Raymond Domenech (file pic).
Raymond Domenech (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

RAYMOND DOMENECH was unveiled as the new boss of struggling French Ligue 1 side Nantes on Thursday, 10 years after his rollercoaster reign as France coach ended in a player strike and World Cup humiliation.

“I’m happy, it’s a real pleasure….maybe I understand your problems better, I hope not to repeat my mistakes”, he told journalists.

The 68-year-old Domenech was in charge of Les Bleus from 2004 until the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The tournament was an utter fiasco with temperamental striker Nicolas Anelka sent home, players striking in response before the team was knocked out in the first round.

That was the last time Domenech coached a team.

If that was an excruciating experience for the combative Domenech, the next six months will be just as testing with Nantes down in 16th place in the table, three points above the relegation trapdoor.

“The objective is to bring pleasure, to offer something coherent to this team,” said Domenech who has not coached at top-flight club level since a five-year spell at Lyon from 1988-1993.

“Through what we are going to show on the field, I hope that we will bring everyone together.

“I’m not worried, I want things to go well on the pitch, we are moving forward, we are training, the players are strong in spirit, they are happy, with a lot of joy and desire.”

The club’s fans, however, may need convincing.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

When he arrived for training on Wednesday, he was greeted by a band playing circus music with a ‘ringmaster’ taking aim at him and club owner Waldemar Kita.

Players were compared to goats.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Kita Circus! The Kita Circus brings you some new amazing new acts,” boomed a member of the ‘Brigade Loire’ supporters’ club to a background of deafening music.

“Raymond Domenech will explain to us his vision of football, what will make us laugh on the upcoming weekends.”

Domenech insisted on Thursday that he was unperturbed by the hostility.

“At all clubs there are problems. There are worries everywhere. If everything was rosy, you’d have nothing more to write,” he told reporters.

“I don’t know anyone at this club who does not want it to work, everyone wants it to work.”

Domenech’s first match in charge will be on January 6 at home against Breton rivals Rennes.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie