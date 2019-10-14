This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Illinois and Nebraska to open 2021 college football season at the Aviva Stadium

25,000 fans are expected to travel to Ireland for the game.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 14 Oct 2019, 4:38 PM
33 minutes ago 670 Views 3 Comments
Image: Craig Pessman
Image: Craig Pessman

THE UNIVERSITY OF Illinois and University of Nebraska have been revealed as the pairing for the 2021 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

25,000 fans are expected to travel to Ireland for the game which will take place on Saturday 28 August 2021.

It’s the second of the five-game College Football Series, which was announced in October 2018, that is set to run between 2020 and 2024. 

It begins next year with the return of Navy against Notre Dame on Saturday 29 August 2020.

It emerged last week that American sports broadcasting giant ESPN will broadcast its first-ever College GameDay programme from outside the United States at next year’s game in Dublin.

The announcement about the 2021 game was made today at a press conference in the City of Champaign, Illinois and will mark the first time that either team has travelled to Ireland.

“It’s great to see new teams getting involved in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic,” stated Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“Ten of thousands of fans are expected to make the journey for each game in the series over the next five years, bringing with them a huge boost for the economy. Illinois and Nebraska players and fans can look forward to the best of Irish hospitality.

“The series will showcase Ireland as a location for international events and tournaments and put our world-leading tourism sector front and centre.

“The 2020 game between Notre Dame and Navy is fast approaching and now sports fans have another great occasion to plan for in 2021.”

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

