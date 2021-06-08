McIlroy, Harrington, Lowry and McDowell to compete at Irish Open in July

FOUR-TIME MAJOR WINNER Rory McIlroy, three-time major winner Pádraig Harrington, former US Open champion Graeme McDowell and reigning Claret Jug holder Shane Lowry have all been confirmed to play at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McIlroy, who won the tournament in 2016, hasn’t competed in the most recent two editions but said he was “really excited” to make his return at Mount Juliet, Co. Kilkenny, on 1 July.

“I have so many incredible memories of this event down the years”, added the 32-year-old, “not least my victory in 2016, and I think it is going to be a pretty special week this July with the fans returning. I’m really excited to play in front of them again.”

Tickets will go on sale on 10 June (you can register your interest here), with reigning Open champion and 2009 Irish Open winner Lowry speaking of his excitement to play in front of a home audience once more.

“I cannot wait to get back and play in front of the Irish crowds again,” said Lowry. “I have been really eager to do so as The Open champion before I defend the Claret Jug and hopefully I can put on a show for them at Mount Juliet for what is sure to be a memorable week.”

Lowry will belatedly defend his mantle as Champion Golfer of 2019 at Royal St George’s a fortnight after tee-off in Kilkenny.