Nominees revealed for 2023 Rugby Players Ireland Awards

CAELAN DORIS, MACK Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan have been announced as the nominees for the Men’s Players’ Player of the Year honour at the 2023 Rugby Players Ireland awards.

Grand Slam winners Doris, Hansen and Keenan are nominated for the second year in succession with Sheehan a new addition to this year’s nominees.

Sheehan is also nominated for the Nevin Spence Men’s Young Player of the Year with Jack Crowley and Tom Stewart.

After a challenging Six Nations campaign for the Irish Women’s side, the trio of Neve Jones, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird and captain Nichola Fryday have been nominated for the Women’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year.

Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Sadhbh McGrath are in the running for the Young Player of the Year accolade.

For the Irish Sevens programme, the player of the year nominees for the women’s team are Lucy Mulhall, Emily Lane and Béibhinn Parsons. The men’s nominees are Jack Kelly, Harry McNulty and Andrew Smith.

The awards will take place on 17 May at The Clayton Hotel on the Burlington Road in Ballsbridge, hosted b former players Barry Murphy and Andrew Trimble.