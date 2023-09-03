Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO Leona Maguire in action at the Irish Open at Dromoland Castle this week.
# On the Move
The Women's Irish Open golf is set for a new home in 2024
Carton House’s O’Meara Course confirmed to host 2024 tournament.
53
0
5 minutes ago

THE WOMEN’S IRISH Open will bid farewell to Dromoland Castle after today’s final round, with the tournament set to move to a new home at Carton House in Kildare in 2024.

After a 10-year absence from the Ladies European Tour schedule, the Irish Open returned in 2022 and has been hosted in Dromoland in Clare for the past two renewals.

But organisers confirmed today that the 2024 tournament will be staged at Carton House’s O’Meara Course, designed by two-time Major winner Mark O’Meara.

Cian Branagan, tournament director, described Carton House as “an incredible venue” which will be “the perfect challenge for the Ladies European Tour stars”.

The tournament is set to be scheduled for August 2024.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     