The Women's Irish Open golf is set for a new home in 2024

THE WOMEN’S IRISH Open will bid farewell to Dromoland Castle after today’s final round, with the tournament set to move to a new home at Carton House in Kildare in 2024.

After a 10-year absence from the Ladies European Tour schedule, the Irish Open returned in 2022 and has been hosted in Dromoland in Clare for the past two renewals.

But organisers confirmed today that the 2024 tournament will be staged at Carton House’s O’Meara Course, designed by two-time Major winner Mark O’Meara.

Cian Branagan, tournament director, described Carton House as “an incredible venue” which will be “the perfect challenge for the Ladies European Tour stars”.

The tournament is set to be scheduled for August 2024.