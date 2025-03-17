Advertisement
England's Tommy Freeman is among the nominees. Alamy Stock Photo
4 nominees confirmed for 6 Nations Player of the Tournament

No member of the Irish squad has made the cut
7.35pm, 17 Mar 2025
THE FOUR nominees have been confirmed for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of The Championship award.

France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, England back Tommy Freeman, Italian centre and reigning award winner Tommaso Menoncello, plus Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn have been recognised for their displays.

The four players topped the performance statistics charts this year, and the winner is set to be decided by a fan vote (more info here).

Bielle-Biarrey registered eight tries – the most by any player during the Six Nations era, overtaking Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale’s seven tries in 2018.

Freeman was similarly prolific, scoring a try in each match of the Championship.

Menoncello made 59 successful tackles and secured three breakdown steals — more than any other back — in addition to scoring two tries.

Kinghorn’s influence was palpable — he managed 857.9 metres carried, 86 carries, and 13 offloads, amassing 574.6 gained metres throughout the Championship.

Previous award winners include Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll and France’s Antoine Dupont.

