4 nominees confirmed for 6 Nations Player of the Tournament

THE FOUR nominees have been confirmed for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of The Championship award.

France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, England back Tommy Freeman, Italian centre and reigning award winner Tommaso Menoncello, plus Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn have been recognised for their displays.

Advertisement

The four players topped the performance statistics charts this year, and the winner is set to be decided by a fan vote (more info here).

Bielle-Biarrey registered eight tries – the most by any player during the Six Nations era, overtaking Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale’s seven tries in 2018.

Freeman was similarly prolific, scoring a try in each match of the Championship.

Menoncello made 59 successful tackles and secured three breakdown steals — more than any other back — in addition to scoring two tries.

Kinghorn’s influence was palpable — he managed 857.9 metres carried, 86 carries, and 13 offloads, amassing 574.6 gained metres throughout the Championship.

Previous award winners include Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll and France’s Antoine Dupont.