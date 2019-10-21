This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
5 Longford players feature on PFAI First Division Team of the Year

Meanwhile, there are two representatives from both Shelbourne and Drogheda.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 21 Oct 2019, 4:16 PM
48 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4860819
Ryan Brennan of Shelbourne is among the players included on the Team of the Year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO


Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LONGFORD LEAD THE way for the 2019 Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland First Division Team of the Year, with five of their players making the cut.

Lee Steacy, Anthony Breslin, Conor Kenna, Shane Elworthy and Dean Byrne are represented by the side who finished third in the table, missing out on top-flight promotion following a recent play-off loss to Cabinteely, whose sole representative is Rob Manley, the league’s top scorer.

The champions Shelbourne have two players on the team – Luke Byrne and Ryan Brennan — as do Drogheda, with Sean Brennan and Chris Lyons acknowledged for the side who finished second and are currently in play-off contention.

The team is completed by Bray’s Dylan McGlade, who features for the second successive year.

PFAI First Division Team of the Year

Lee Steacy (Longford)

Anthony Breslin (Longford)

Luke Byrne (Shelbourne)

Conor Kenna (Longford)

Shane Elworthy (Longford)

Ryan Brennan (Shelbourne)

Sean Brennan (Drogheda)

Dylan McGlade (Bray)

Dean Byrne (Longford)

Chris Lyons (Drogheda)

Rob Manley (Cabinteely)

