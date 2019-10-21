5 Longford players feature on PFAI First Division Team of the Year

Ryan Brennan of Shelbourne is among the players included on the Team of the Year.

LONGFORD LEAD THE way for the 2019 Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland First Division Team of the Year, with five of their players making the cut.

Lee Steacy, Anthony Breslin, Conor Kenna, Shane Elworthy and Dean Byrne are represented by the side who finished third in the table, missing out on top-flight promotion following a recent play-off loss to Cabinteely, whose sole representative is Rob Manley, the league’s top scorer.

The champions Shelbourne have two players on the team – Luke Byrne and Ryan Brennan — as do Drogheda, with Sean Brennan and Chris Lyons acknowledged for the side who finished second and are currently in play-off contention.

The team is completed by Bray’s Dylan McGlade, who features for the second successive year.

PFAI First Division Team of the Year

Lee Steacy (Longford)

Anthony Breslin (Longford)

Luke Byrne (Shelbourne)

Conor Kenna (Longford)

Shane Elworthy (Longford)

Ryan Brennan (Shelbourne)

Sean Brennan (Drogheda)

Dylan McGlade (Bray)

Dean Byrne (Longford)

Chris Lyons (Drogheda)

Rob Manley (Cabinteely)

Club visits are complete and the votes have been counted. Voted for by the players, the PFA Ireland First Division Team of the Year 2019 is locked in!

⁠

Congratulations to you all on an outstanding season.⁠

⁠#PFAIrelandAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/ZejsnBPCvk — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) October 21, 2019

