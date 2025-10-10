Aaron Hill exits at last 16 stage in China

AARON HILL HAS bowed out at the last 16 stage at the Xi’an Grand Prix in China.

The Corkman was defeated 5-1 by England’s Liam Pullen.

World no. 103 Pullen won all but the third frame, making breaks of 59, 82, 65 and 86.

Hill signed for 63 on the third, having eased into the last 16 after a 5-1 win over Mark Davis, which featured two century breaks.

The 23-year-old had recorded a maximum — his second in just over three weeks — in his round-of-32 victory over home-country competitor Huang Jiahao.