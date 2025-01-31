Advertisement
More Stories
Aaron Hill [file photo]. James Crombie/INPHO
Freemarching on

Cork's Aaron Hill holds nerve to reach German Masters quarter-final

The 22-year-old continues to impress at the tournament in Berlin.
8.35am, 31 Jan 2025

CORK’S AARON HILL has booked his place in a quarter-final at a ranking event for the second time in his career after a brilliant performance at the German Masters.

Hill defeated Tom Ford 5-3 to progress to the last eight where he will meet Xiao Guodong of China. Hill built up a 4-0 lead before Ford launched a strong comeback with scores of 85, 56 and 77 to put pressure on the 22-year-old at 4-3.

However, Hill composed himself to take a 5-3 victory with a 74 in the next frame to put himself into Friday’s quarter-finals in Berlin.

Hill stunned tournament favourite Mark Williams earlier this week, and continued his impressive run by overcoming Jimmy Robertson 5-1 to reach the last-16.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie