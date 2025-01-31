CORK’S AARON HILL has booked his place in a quarter-final at a ranking event for the second time in his career after a brilliant performance at the German Masters.
Hill defeated Tom Ford 5-3 to progress to the last eight where he will meet Xiao Guodong of China. Hill built up a 4-0 lead before Ford launched a strong comeback with scores of 85, 56 and 77 to put pressure on the 22-year-old at 4-3.
However, Hill composed himself to take a 5-3 victory with a 74 in the next frame to put himself into Friday’s quarter-finals in Berlin.
Cork's Aaron Hill holds nerve to reach German Masters quarter-final
Hill stunned tournament favourite Mark Williams earlier this week, and continued his impressive run by overcoming Jimmy Robertson 5-1 to reach the last-16.
