Abbie Larkin ends brief stint in Glasgow to join Crystal Palace

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Abbie Larkin has ended a brief spell with Glasgow City to sign for Crystal Palace in the English Championship.

Larkin shot to fame last summer, when, at the age of 18, she became the youngest player to represent Ireland at a World Cup. Larkin was at Shamrock Rovers at the time of the World Cup, joining them at the start of 2023 in a contentious move from Shelbourne.

Larkin then left Rovers for Glasgow City after the World Cup, but she has now moved south to join Palace, currently fifth in England’s second tier, albeit five points off the top with a game in hand.

She links up with fellow Irish internationals Hayley Nolan and Izzy Atkinson, another January arrival, at the London club.

On her arrival, Larkin said, “I’m absolutely buzzing and I can’t wait to get started with the girls.

“The facilities are unbelievable and it’s my dream to play in English football. I’m looking forward to settling into the club and getting closer to the girls, focusing on my football, enjoying it and hopefully developing more as a player.”

Head coach Laura Kaminski added, “We’re delighted to welcome Abbie, a player of enormous talent and potential, to Crystal Palace.

“We feel that she will be an excellent addition to our existing forward options, and we look forward to working with her to further her – and the team’s – exciting development.”