'She's going to be some player' - Praise for Abbie Larkin after stunning WSL goal

ABBIE LARKIN SIGNED off for Republic of Ireland duty with a stunning goal for Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Crystal Palace boss Jo Potter hailed the 21-year-old forward as “brilliant” after her 25-yard equaliser – and Player of the Match performance – against Aston Villa.

What a finish from Abbie Larkin! 🔥 https://t.co/nFSYEufTnp — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) October 4, 2026

Larkin’s drilled 74th-minute finish secured a 1-1 draw for newly-promoted Palace at Villa Park.

“She was brilliant,” Potter told Palace TV. “You can see the threat that she’s got.

“I think our challenge as a team is to use her a little bit more in these moments, and her challenge is to be more effective in moments when we’re not using her as much, and do it more consistently. A lot of forward players are confidence players, and they need the ball to keep providing and build that confidence and momentum.

“She’s only young, she’s growing, she’s going to be some player – I said it last year. She’s done tremendously well today and managed to score a great goal for us.”

Larkin also reflected on her long-range effort, where she intercepted Lucia Kendall’s pass and tore through the heart of the Villa defence before letting fly. It was her first WSL goal of the season on her second start – and second overall, having previously opened her account in 2024/25.

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“When I got the ball, I saw that I had so much space to just take the defenders on one v one,” said the Dubliner. “So I just shifted it and just took my chances with the shot and it went in!

“Obviously it’s good to get my second start of the season (in the WSL). I’m hoping that I’ve secured my spot now.”

Larkin’s attention now turns to Ireland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Kazakhstan. Carla Ward’s side make the long trip to Astana today ahead of Friday’s first leg, while the return tie is in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Tuesday.

New call-up Shanade Hopcroft and Hayley Nolan are the other Palace players involved alongside Larkin. Hopcroft played the full game against Villa, for whom Anna Patten featured, and Brian Sørensen is in interim charge.

Katie McCabe returned for Chelsea. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere in the WSL on Sunday, Katie McCabe returned as Chelsea beat West Ham United 3-0. The Ireland captain missed their midweek Champions League action due to illness, but came off the bench in the 77th minute.

Manchester City continued their 100% start to their title defence with a thrilling 4-2 win over Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, while London City Lionesses stunned Tottenham Hotspur 6-1. The Gunners’ nightmare opening to the new season continues as they sit 10 points off leaders City in 10th.

Courtney Brosnan helped Everton beat Birmingham City 2-1, while her goalkeeping colleague Sophie Whitehouse had a tough day between the posts as Charlton Athletic fell to a 5-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. Caitlin Hayes and Emily Murphy both featured for Brighton, with Lucia Lobato also on the losing Charlton side.

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