Thursday 4 July, 2019
Irish U21 striker signs new contract and joins first-team squad at Norwich City

Adam Idah will be given a chance to prove himself to be worthy of the Premier League this season.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,707 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4709966

IRISH U21 STRIKER Adam Idah has been awarded a new contract with Norwich City along with a promotion to the first-team squad ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old from Cork joined Norwich in 2017, and his progress at the club has been impressive since.

Having initially impressed for the club’s U18s – his first season ended in the Player of the Season award – he was promoted to the U23s last year, scoring 13 times in all competitions. 

His latest promotion continues a fine summer for Idah, having scored twice for the Irish U21s in the prestigious Toulon tournament. 

“After Toulon, I got given the news that I would be training with the first-team”, Idah told the Norwich website.

“I was told it would be for the first few days but the other day, I was told it would be permanently.

“I’ve definitely had to pinch myself at points. A week ago, when I was at home and packing my bags to come here, it didn’t seem real.

“Coming into the changing room a couple of days ago was surreal, but I’m very happy to be back now.”

Idah has played for Ireland from U16 level, and he scored twice in the U21s’ 3-0 qualifier win over Luxembourg in March. 

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal here”, said Idah.

“The moment they offered me a new contract, I knew straight away that I wanted to sign it. I’ve loved every minute here so I’m delighted. My form last season was great and I’ve worked very hard to get myself to where I am now.

“I’m delighted to be in the position I am now. Last year helped me a lot to get me to this position.” 

