Adam Idah set to seal Celtic move as Chris Sutton criticises Ireland striker

CELTIC ARE closing in on the loan signing of Norwich striker Adam Idah, with the 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly arriving in Glasgow on Wednesday to seal his move to the Hoops until the end of the season.

Idah has scored 17 goals since graduating from the Canaries academy, with seven of them coming this season.

The forward has won 22 senior international caps and is set to add to Brendan Rodgers’ options in the attacking department following the arrival of German winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna earlier in the window.

Idah joined Norwich from College Corinthians in his native Cork seven years ago.

The 22-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Canaries since making a first-team debut in the EFL Cup in August 2019 before making his Premier League bow five months later.

He has struggled to earn a regular spot in Norwich’s starting XI this season, featuring in 28 of their 29 Championship matches, with just 12 starts.

With news of the move imminent, former Norwich and Celtic striker Chris Sutton was critical of Idah in his column for the Pink Un.

“I’m a fan of Adam Idah but, like many Norwich City supporters, have been frustrated by his inability to take his opportunities at the club,” he wrote.

“There is no way to describe the last few years for Idah other than disappointing. He burst onto the scene with a hat trick against Preston North End. I was on Final Score that day, and I remember thinking, ‘Here we go’. I suspect other Norwich fans thought the same.

“He looked like he was going to be the latest academy talent off the conveyor belt and would go on to bigger and better things. Sometimes, it doesn’t work for certain players at certain clubs. It was the same for me at Chelsea — it is frustrating and impossible to put your finger on.

“Idah has had long enough to prove himself, especially at Championship level, and I think the team would have wanted more from him. Sadly, it feels like we’ve reached the end of the road.

“If they get a replacement, then I believe it is a move that is best for all parties. He has had enough opportunities to prove himself at Norwich, and it hasn’t quite happened.

“Maybe he needs a fresh start and challenge. I’ve done so many columns on Idah over the years. He has so much going for him; he’s strong, quick and has a great physical profile, but it always feels like he could give more. He doesn’t throw his weight around enough.

“If they can get a deal sorted, all parties should shake hands, wish each other well and move on. Celtic is going to be a very difficult and different experience for him, if that gets finalised. You have to be robust mentally to cope with life in Glasgow.

“My fear is that Idah will struggle to displace Celtic’s other strikers and isn’t any better than Oh Hyeon-gyu. He is a development player and I’m not sure that is what Celtic need either right now. I really hope he knows what he is getting himself into.”

Rodgers is also keen to add a left-back as Greg Taylor is facing a spell on the sidelines, with 31-year-old Paris St Germain player Layvin Kurzawa mooted as a possibility.

Midfielder David Turnbull, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could be on his way out of Celtic Park amid strong interest from Cardiff, but Gustaf Lagerbielke is likely to be denied his move to Italian side Lecce as the Hoops are reluctant to sell the Swedish defender at a time when they have injury concerns over his fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rangers are expected to complete the deadline-day signing of Colombian winger Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens as they strive to bolster their attack for a cinch Premiership title assault.

The 20-year-old — who made his international debut last year — arrived in Glasgow to seal a deal until the end of the season, with the Ibrox club having an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has already added Ivorian midfielder Mohamed Diomande on loan from Nordsjaelland and Portuguese attacker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves this window as he bids to reel in Celtic at the top of the table.

However, the Ibrox club – five points behind with a game in hand – look to have been thwarted in their bid to land Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense.

The Gers hoped to recruit the 20-year-old immediately, but he is currently on loan with APOEL Nicosia and the Cypriot club are reportedly intent on keeping him until the end of the campaign, so his proposed move to Scotland will have to wait until the summer.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy