Championship: Adam Idah stars before limping off as leaders Swansea sweep aside Norwich

West Ham’s draw the night before left the Swans sitting pretty at the top of the table and seeking to extend their unbeaten home run in the Championship to five, but they looked a little rusty and Norwich harassed and hounded them on the ball to knock them out of shape.
Swansea City's Adam Idah scores his side's second goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Joseph Opoku gave top scorer Idah a great chance to add to his three goals already this season in the 22nd minute after winning the ball on half way and driving to the Norwich box. Idah took a heavy touch from what looked to be a scoring pass and Kovacevic saved.
Norwich were quick on the counter attack and a great cross from the left forced Stephen Welsh to head over from under the Swansea bar to concede a corner. Moments later Jacob Wright swept the ball home to take the lead.
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The corner was cleared but Andre Brooks and Oscar Schwartau combined to rob Welsh of the ball and Schwartau passed across the box to enable Wright to score in the 28th minute.
Idah had two more chances to level matters before the break, but once again Kovacevic was up to the mark to deny him.
It took the league leaders a mere four minutes after the restart to get back on level terms when Yeo made it three goals in as many games.
Some neat interplay on the left touchline eventually freed Tymon and his cross was missed at the near post by Idah before being sent to the back post by Yeo.
Swansea looked a different side in the second half and Goncalo Franco set up Idah for a shot that Kovacevic saved and then Ruairi McConville cleared off the line as Opoku fired the rebound goalwards.
The second goal came just before the hour as Idah headed home his fourth goal of the season from an inch perfect cross from Melker Widell. Moments later Idah limped off to be replaced by Zan Vipotnik.
Meanwhile, Jack Moylan teed up Callum Robinson for a goal, but Cardiff City were defeated 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers.
Tony Mowbray’s side were ruthless in front of goal in the first half with two chances yielding two goals against a Brian Barry-Murphy team that enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.
Andri Gudjohnsen gave Rovers the lead with a composed finish just before the half hour and Todd Cantwell doubled the advantage 10 minutes later with a shot that goalkeeper Nathan Trott will be disappointed not to have saved.
The Bluebirds needed inspiration and got it in the 53rd minute when Moylan skilfully picked up the loose ball in midfield and charged beyond Seán McLoughlin before squaring for Robinson to slot into the bottom left corner.
Cardiff’s best hope lay with Moylan and he danced inside from the left in the 76th minute only to see his goalbound shot deflected wide by Hayden Carter.
Elsewhere, Derby are still without a home win despite being set on course for victory through Sam Szmodics’ superb early strike. Ollie Rathbone scored late on to earn Wrexham a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.
On his first start since boycotting Ireland’s Nations League games, Gavin Bazunu’s Bolton Wanderers were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City.
Max O’Leary made a half dozen saves, but his West Brom side still fell to a 1-0 defeat against Birmingham City.
Elsewhere, Conor Coventry conceded a penalty as Charlton Athletic drew 1-1 with Bristol City.
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Championship: Adam Idah stars before limping off as leaders Swansea sweep aside Norwich
LAST UPDATE | 59 mins ago
ADAM IDAH MADE up for three near misses in the first half to fire Swansea clear at the top of the Championship in a 2-1 home win over Norwich.
The Ireland striker came back to haunt his first club with a glancing head in the 59th minute to complete his side’s comeback after falling behind to Jacob Wright goal in the first half.
West Ham’s draw the night before left the Swans sitting pretty at the top of the table and seeking to extend their unbeaten home run in the Championship to five, but they looked a little rusty and Norwich harassed and hounded them on the ball to knock them out of shape.
Swansea City's Adam Idah scores his side's second goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Joseph Opoku gave top scorer Idah a great chance to add to his three goals already this season in the 22nd minute after winning the ball on half way and driving to the Norwich box. Idah took a heavy touch from what looked to be a scoring pass and Kovacevic saved.
Norwich were quick on the counter attack and a great cross from the left forced Stephen Welsh to head over from under the Swansea bar to concede a corner. Moments later Jacob Wright swept the ball home to take the lead.
The corner was cleared but Andre Brooks and Oscar Schwartau combined to rob Welsh of the ball and Schwartau passed across the box to enable Wright to score in the 28th minute.
Idah had two more chances to level matters before the break, but once again Kovacevic was up to the mark to deny him.
It took the league leaders a mere four minutes after the restart to get back on level terms when Yeo made it three goals in as many games.
Some neat interplay on the left touchline eventually freed Tymon and his cross was missed at the near post by Idah before being sent to the back post by Yeo.
Swansea looked a different side in the second half and Goncalo Franco set up Idah for a shot that Kovacevic saved and then Ruairi McConville cleared off the line as Opoku fired the rebound goalwards.
The second goal came just before the hour as Idah headed home his fourth goal of the season from an inch perfect cross from Melker Widell. Moments later Idah limped off to be replaced by Zan Vipotnik.
Meanwhile, Jack Moylan teed up Callum Robinson for a goal, but Cardiff City were defeated 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers.
Tony Mowbray’s side were ruthless in front of goal in the first half with two chances yielding two goals against a Brian Barry-Murphy team that enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.
Andri Gudjohnsen gave Rovers the lead with a composed finish just before the half hour and Todd Cantwell doubled the advantage 10 minutes later with a shot that goalkeeper Nathan Trott will be disappointed not to have saved.
The Bluebirds needed inspiration and got it in the 53rd minute when Moylan skilfully picked up the loose ball in midfield and charged beyond Seán McLoughlin before squaring for Robinson to slot into the bottom left corner.
Cardiff’s best hope lay with Moylan and he danced inside from the left in the 76th minute only to see his goalbound shot deflected wide by Hayden Carter.
Elsewhere, Derby are still without a home win despite being set on course for victory through Sam Szmodics’ superb early strike. Ollie Rathbone scored late on to earn Wrexham a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.
On his first start since boycotting Ireland’s Nations League games, Gavin Bazunu’s Bolton Wanderers were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City.
Max O’Leary made a half dozen saves, but his West Brom side still fell to a 1-0 defeat against Birmingham City.
Elsewhere, Conor Coventry conceded a penalty as Charlton Athletic drew 1-1 with Bristol City.
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