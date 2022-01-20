Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 20 January 2022
St Pat's add to their squad by snapping up Preston midfielder Adam O'Reilly on loan

The 20-year-old Cork man had a spell with Waterford last season.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 1:42 PM
Adam O'Reilly signed for St Pat's today.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

ST PAT’S HAVE signed Adam O’Reilly on loan from Preston North End.

The Cork man made his professional debut for Preston in December 2018 and has also had loan spells at Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic, Bamber Bridge and most recently in the League of Ireland with Waterford.

The Ireland underage international trained with his new St Pat’s teammates this morning and could make his first appearance for the club in tomorrow’s opening pre-season game against Bohemians.

“I’m delighted to have joined such a massive club,” said O’Reilly. “I’ve got some experience in the league already (with Waterford) and played against St Pat’s. The team did so well last year, winning the cup and finishing second in the league, so I’m really excited to be here.

“I think my spell at Waterford had something to do with my loan to St Pat’s, I feel I did my best there and St Pat’s got in touch with Preston and I couldn’t really say no to the offer. I’m a box to box midfielder, I’ll be hoping to add some goals and do my best to benefit to the team and the club.”

Pat’s manager, Tim Clancy, added: “Adam really impressed at Waterford in his loan spell last season and is a player I’ve been monitoring for a while. He’ll add a lot to our midfield options and is exactly the type of player we want at the club.”

