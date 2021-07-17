Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 26°C Saturday 17 July 2021
Sensational Adeleke wins second gold medal at European U20 Championships

She is the first athlete to win the 100m and 200m sprints at these championships in a decade.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 4:20 PM
14 minutes ago 516 Views 1 Comment
RHASIDAT ADELEKE SECURED her second goal medal at this weekend’s European U20 Championships, adding the 200m title to the 100m crown she won yesterday.

Adeleke coasted to victory in today’s 200m final, crossing the line in a new PB and national record time of 22.90. 

The Tallaght sprinter is the first athlete to win double gold in the 100m and 200m at these championships since Britain’s Jodie Williams 10 years ago. 

Ireland have further medal hopes later today: Longford’s Cian McPhillips runs in the men’s 1500m final at 4.35pm, while Nick Griggs and Fionn Harrington are in the men’s 3000m final at 5.05pm. 

