Sensational Adeleke wins second gold medal at European U20 Championships

RHASIDAT ADELEKE SECURED her second goal medal at this weekend’s European U20 Championships, adding the 200m title to the 100m crown she won yesterday.

Adeleke coasted to victory in today’s 200m final, crossing the line in a new PB and national record time of 22.90.

The Tallaght sprinter is the first athlete to win double gold in the 100m and 200m at these championships since Britain’s Jodie Williams 10 years ago.

Six races in three days? No problem for @rhasidatadeleke! 👌



Adeleke becomes the first athlete since Jodie Williams a decade ago to win a 100/200m double at the European U20 Championships! 🥇🥇#Tallinn2021 pic.twitter.com/6nZrVyPKF4 — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 17, 2021

Ireland have further medal hopes later today: Longford’s Cian McPhillips runs in the men’s 1500m final at 4.35pm, while Nick Griggs and Fionn Harrington are in the men’s 3000m final at 5.05pm.