Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 12 November 2022
Advertisement

Kelly and Wall star, with Irish involvement in all four teams left in AFLW race

Niamh Kelly’s Adelaide Crows and Vikki Wall’s North Melbourne came through today’s clashes.

24 minutes ago 501 Views 0 Comments
Niamh Kelly helped Adelaide Crows to victory today.
Niamh Kelly helped Adelaide Crows to victory today.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THERE’S IRISH INVOLVEMENT in all four teams left in the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] race, with two mouth-watering preliminary finals down for decision next weekend.

Seven Irish stars are still standing after today’s semi-finals — or quarter-finals to us.

Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan’s Collingwood bowed out at the in the early hours of this morning. Rowe passed a late fitness test after struggling with a knee setback, but the Pies fell to a 23-11 defeat to defending champions Adelaide Crows amidst torrential rain at Unley Oval.

Her Mayo counterpart Niamh Kelly and Ailish Considine of Clare were on the winning side; the former featuring prominently but the latter still out with a hamstring injury.

Adelaide now face Brisbane — team of Tipperary star Orla O’Dwyer — in their preliminary final on Friday as the recent champions and fierce rivals go head-to-head for a coveted Grand Final ticket.

North Melbourne and Melbourne will face off in the other prelim final.

Vikki Wall helped North set-up an exciting derby date next Saturday in their 74-38 victory over Richmond Tigers at Punt Road Oval today.

There was great joy for the Meath All-Ireland winner, who had family over for the game, and Cork star Erika O’Shea as their side advanced in their first season Down Under. O’Shea wasn’t involved on the field of play, though, missing her second game in-a-row with an eye injury.

Dublin great Sinéad Goldrick, Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin and their Melbourne side lie in wait next weekend; themselves and Brisbane securing their respective safe passages in last weekend’s round of games.

An Irish AFLW champion is guaranteed, with the Grand Final pencilled in for the weekend of 26/27 November.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Considine (2019, 2022) and O’Dwyer (2021) are the only winners to have hailed from these shores. Adelaide are the reigning Premiers, having won their third title in five seasons in April.

22 Irish players in total were involved this season

AFLW preliminary finals

Friday 18 November 

  • Preliminary Final 1: Brisbane (Orla O’Dwyer) vs Adelaide (Ailish Considine, Niamh Kelly), Metricon Stadium, 8.40am Irish time

Saturday 19 November

  • Preliminary Final 2: Melbourne (Sinéad Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin) vs North Melbourne (Vikki Wall, Erika O’Shea), YMCA Victoria Youth Services, 4.10am Irish time. 

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie