The 15 Irish players in the race for AFLW glory

15 IRISH PLAYERS remain in the race for AFLW glory as the 2024 season enters its knockout stages.

There’s Irish interest in five of the eight clubs still standing. The finals series gets underway on Friday, with the Grand Final scheduled for Saturday, 30 November.

Fremantle Dockers have the biggest Irish contingent in five, while there are four players at North Melbourne Kangaroos and two apiece at Adelaide Crows, Hawthorn FC and Brisbane Lions.

Port Adelaide, Richmond and Essendon are the other sides set for finals action, with Irish interest in three of this weekend’s four games: North Melbourne v Adelaide, Fremantle v Essendon and Hawthorn v Brisbane.

From a record-equalling 33 Irish players featuring this season, here’s a look at the 15 players that remain — and of course, their clubs.

North Melbourne

Erika O’Shea (Cork), Vikki Wall (Meath), Niamh Martin (Tipperary), Blaithín Bogue (Fermanagh)

Vikki Wall. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

North Melbourne finished the regular season top of the ladder, and as the only unbeaten team in the league. The 2023 finalists will be looking to go a step further this year.

Erika O’Shea has impressed for the Kangaroos in her third season, the 2021 All-Star coming through an injury scare in recent weeks. Vikki Wall has also stepped up with some big performances upon her return from chasing the Olympic dream in the Irish Rugby Sevens set-up.

Advertisement

Niamh Martin scored two brilliant goals for North recently, taking her chances as they come, while Blaithín Bogue is awaiting her AFLW debut in her first season. Back home, she has been nominated for Junior Footballer of the Year.

Adelaide Crows

Niamh Kelly (Mayo), Amy Boyle Carr (Donegal)

Niamh Kelly. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Adelaide face a stiff test against North, having finished fourth. They won eight games and lost three, and in all, have lifted three Premiership titles (2017, 2019 and 2022) to date.

Niamh Kelly has starred for the Crows since her move from West Coast Eagles in ’22. She became just the second Irish player to be voted onto the AFLW All-Australian team last year, and has carried that good form into this season. The Mayo flier is a key player for the team.

Amy Boyle has been used regularly in her maiden season. The Donegal footballer and one-cap Irish soccer international was absent last weekend, but has featured off the bench or from the off since her debut in September.

Fremantle Dockers

Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary), Áine Tighe (Leitrim), Joanne Cregg (Roscommon), Orlagh Lally (Meath), Amy Mulholland (Armagh)

Aisling McCarthy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fremantle had the biggest Irish contingent this season — and in the AFLW’s nine-tear history.

Aisling McCarthy has been instrumental for the Perth outfit, and is in the conversation for an All-Australian award. After spells with Western Bulldogs and West Coast, she enjoyed a career-best first season at Freo, putting up personal-best numbers for disposals (22.3), tackles (7.9) and clearances (4.5).

Áine Tighe unfortunately sustained a third ACL injury mid-season, but remains around the group as she progresses through her rehab. Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally has come into her own in her third season, having transitioned from the forward line into midfield and brought her appearance tally to 28.

Amy Mulholland and Joanne Cregg have also played their parts since stepping up from West Australian Football League [WAFLW] side Subiaco. Fremantle finished fifth in the ladder, level on points with Adelaide, and they face Essendon next.

Hawthorn FC

Aileen Gilroy (Mayo), Áine McDonagh (Galway)

Aileen Gilroy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hawthorn have been this season’s surprise package, coming second to North Melbourne after just one defeat. Now, they contest the knockout stages for the first time.

Aileen Gilroy has excelled for the Hawks, and is another Irish player tipped for an All-Australian. The teak-tough Mayo star kicked 14 goals and enjoyed some big moments this campaign. The former Irish underage soccer international has made a real splash in the AFLW since first joining North Melbourne in 2019 and has played 50-plus games since.

Áine McDonagh has also impressed with 14 goals, recovering from a hand injury early on in the season to make her mark. Her basketball skills have transferred over, and she will hope to continue playing a key role as Hawthorn etch their name into history in the knockouts.

Brisbane Lions

Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin)

Orla O'Dwyer. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Brisbane are the reigning champions, and face a big challenge against Hawthorn on Sunday as they continue their title defence. The Lions rounded off the regular season in third.

Orla O’Dwyer is one of the most recognisable Irish players in the competition. The Tipperary dual star became the first Irish player to be named on the All-Australian team in 2022. She has had a stop-start season, owing to a shoulder injury, but remains a standout player for the Lions.

Jennifer Dunne, meanwhile, made history last year by becoming the first Irish player to win a Grand Final and All-Ireland title in the same season. The Dubliner produced a strong showing at the weekend, including six intercept possessions and 14 disposals, and should continue to make her impact felt through the business end.

This weekend’s AFLW fixtures

North Melbourne Kangaroos v Adelaide Crows, Friday 8.15am Irish time

Fremantle Dockers v Essendon, Saturday 8am Irish time

Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, Sunday 2.05am Irish time

Port Adelaide v Richmond, Sunday 4.05am Irish time.

AFLW. AFLW.