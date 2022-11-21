Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 21 November 2022
Meath, Armagh, Leitrim and Mayo stars nominated for AFLW awards

Vikki Wall and Blaithin Mackin are up for Best First-Year Player, with Áine Tighe and Aileen Gilroy in the running for MVP.

24 minutes ago 481 Views 0 Comments
Blaithin Mackin has been nominated for the AFLW Best-First Year Player award.
Image: AAP/PA Images

MEATH ALL-IRELAND WINNER Vikki Wall and Armagh star Blaithin Mackin have both been nominated for the AFLW’s Best First-Year Player award.

Wall, 2021 Ladies Football Players’ Player of the Year, is North Melbourne’s representative after an impressive debut campaign.

The Dunboyne ace missed out on an All-Star award back home on Saturday night.

Mackin, meanwhile, has been put forward after a superb showing with Melbourne, having helped the Dees to this weekend’s Grand Final where they face Brisbane Lions. Mackin plays alongside Sinéad Goldrick, while they’ll face Orla O’Dwyer in Sunday’s showdown.

Two Irish players have also been nominated for the overall AFLW MVP award.

Three players are put forward by each club, with Áine Tighe among Fremantle Dockers’ representatives and Aileen Gilroy in the mix for Hawthorn. Leitrim sharpshooter Tighe enjoyed a stellar second full season for Freo after knee injuries scuppered her previous two, while Mayo’s Gilroy excelled after her move to the Hawks from North Melbourne.

Voting for the AFLW MVP and Best First-Year Player award, along with Most Courageous and Best Captain, is a two-stage process, with players nominating their team-mates in stage one before selecting from a competition-wide field in stage two.

Players cannot vote for a player from their own club during stage two of the voting process.

The AFL Players’ Association will recognise the achievements of the award winners at an event on Wednesday.

  • You can see the full list of nominees here >



    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie