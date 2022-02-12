Demons seal Giant victory as Cora Staunton held goalless for first time in season

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY Giants suffered their biggest defeat of the season to Melbourne earlier.
Cora Staunton was held goalless for the first time this term as the Giants lost out 6.8 (44) to (1.1) 7.
The seven-point haul is the lowest score total in the club’s history.
Dublin star Sinéad Goldrick featured for the Demons at Casey Fields, in windy conditions, while Bríd Stack lined out for the Sydney outfit.
Elsewhere, Áine Tighe’s Fremantle routed Carlton by 42 points at Fremantle Oval.
The Dockers went on a five-goal run in the second half to bounce back from defeat last time out.
