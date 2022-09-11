Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Athletic beast' Vikki Wall one of several Irish goal-scorers in AFLW this weekend

Aisling McCarthy, Cora Staunton and Áine Tighe were also on target.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 1:13 PM
vikki-wall-arrives-ahead-of-the-game Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall ahead of this year's final. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

AISLING MCCARTHY WAS one of several Irish goal-scorers in the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] this weekend, the Tipperary star now on the scoresheet in every game she’s played this season.

But it wasn’t enough to stop her West Coast Eagles side falling to a hugely disappointing 52-point defeat to the Essendon Bombers on home soil overnight.

Fermanagh’s Joanne Doonan was on the winning side, along with McCarthy’s fellow Tipp native Megan Ryan.

There was disappointment elsewhere for Aileen Gilroy and Áine McDonagh as their Hawthorn side fell to Richmond. The former was among the Hawks’ best on the ground, though, with 17 disposals and eight tackles in a typically-powerful defensive display.

Melbourne triumphed against St Kilda — Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithín Mackin at the Dees, with Clara Fitzpatrick and Grace Kelly on the books of the Saints — while Carlton and Port Adelaide finished all square.

Yesterday, Vikki Wall came in for high praise after scoring her first AFLW goal.

“A perfect Aussie Rules snap from the Irishwoman,” the commentator beamed, hailing the Meath All-Ireland winner as, “an absolute athletic beast, whose going to be a weapon for North Melbourne” in their 14-point defeat to Adelaide Crows.

Wall (five disposals, three marks) and Cork star Erika O’Shea (five disposals, one mark) both featured for North, but the Crows were without their Irish duo, Ailish Considine and Niamh Kelly.

Cora Staunton continued her remarkable scoring exploits with two of Greater Western Syndey [GWS] Giants’ nine goals in a big derby win over Sydney Swans in their first-ever meeting. The Mayo great had 11 disposals in the Giants’ first victory of the season, with six for Cork legend Bríd Stack.

Áine Tighe was also on target for Fremantle Dockers on Friday evening, but they fell to a a three-point defeat to Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park. The Leitrim forward was joined by Meath’s Orlagh Lally and Amy Mulholland of Armagh.

Meanwhile, Aishling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe helped Collingwood to their third win of the season against Geelong yesterday. Sheridan had 15 disposals and Rowe accounted for nine, while her Mayo team-mate Rachel Kearns was unavailable for their opponents as she recovers from a shoulder injury.

And Orla O’Dwyer had a whopping 17 disposals, three marks and three tackles as her Brisbane Lions side crushed Gold Coast Suns at The Gabba.

