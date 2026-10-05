All-Ireland-winning captain Aidan Forker announces Armagh retirement

AIDAN FORKER, THE Armagh captain who lifted Sam Maguire in 2024, has retired from inter-county football.

The 34-year-old defender featured across 15 seasons for his county, with the undoubted highlight their All-Ireland triumph over Galway.

Having been elevated to the captaincy that year, Forker received the added individual accolade of being named as All-Star centre-back to cap a triumphant season.

He also played a key role in Maghery’s historic Armagh SFC breakthrough in 2016, following up with a second county title in 2020.

An injury-hit 2026 campaign was rewarded with Forker’s first Ulster title, appearing as an extra-time substitute against Monaghan.

A talented soccer player, Forker featured for Dungannon Swifts in the Irish League and, at the age of 14, had a trial with Liverpool.

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His retirement statement, posted on Instagram, read: “After 15 seasons, I’ve made the decision to step away from Armagh football. There will probably never be a right time to write these words for me.

“Armagh has been part of my life since I was 18 years old. Some very difficult days and, eventually, days that I could only ever have dreamed about. I’ve loved every bit of it.

“I still remember a cold, wet night in Navan in the O’Fiaich Cup in October 2011, being put in at number 6 alongside men I had grown up looking up to. I could never have imagined where the journey would go.

Aidan Forker leads his team out for the 2024 All-Ireland SFC final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“There are far too many people to thank properly. Coaches, backroom teams, teammates, friends, supporters and everyone who gave their time to Armagh over those years. So many people gave me opportunities, picked me up after difficult days, challenged me and helped shape me as a footballer and more importantly as a person.

“To every player I shared a changing room with, thank you. Some of the greatest friendships and memories of my life were made in a changing room. The power of team sport. We went through a lot together and I’m proud that we kept coming back.

“To my club @magherygac – I am so proud to have represented our wee place and the people in it.

“To the people of Armagh, thank you for allowing me to represent you. I would pat the crest every time I dawned (sic) the jersey to remind myself that pulling on that orange and white jersey was a blessing, never something I took for granted.

“And to my family, especially Eimear and the boys, thank you for allowing me to chase this for as long as I did. You sacrificed more than anyone will ever see. It’s time now for me to give a little more of myself back to you.

“I leave with no regrets. Just enormous gratitude for the blessings I received in my football life. God is good.

“I hope, in some small way, I’ve left the jersey and Armagh football in a better place. I’m so excited for this group for 2027 and beyond.

“I arrived as an 18 year old who just wanted to play for Armagh. I leave as a husband, a father, and always a proud Armagh man. Thank you for everything. Ard Mhacha Abú.”

Forker’s exit follows the retirements of Ethan Rafferty, Rory Grugan, and James Morgan.