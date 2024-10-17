Aiden McGeady retires from football at 38

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Aiden McGeady has retired from professional football at the age of 38.

McGeady announced his decision today, having left his dual playing/technical director role at second-tier Scottish side Ayr United. McGeady did not make a playing appearance for Ayr this season, who are coached by McGeady’s old Celtic team-mate, Scott Brown.

McGeady made 92 appearances for Ireland, making his debut under Brian Kerr against Jamaica. He scored five goals for Ireland, two of which were crucial in beating Georgia to ensure Ireland started their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a victory. His final Irish appearance came in the 5-1 loss to Denmark in the second leg of the 2018 World Cup play-off under Martin O’Neill.

O’Neill also gave McGeady his senior debut at Celtic, for whom he made more than 250 appearances and won four league titles. He left Celtic for Spartak Moscow in 2010, playing 93 times across 14 seasons. He returned to Britain by joining Everton in 2013 and later dropped down to Sunderland, initially in the Championship and then in League One.

He went back to Scotland in 2022, joining Hibs for a season before moving to Ayr United, the final club of his career.

“Twenty years after making my debut at Celtic, I’m officially calling it a day”, said McGeady. “I’ve been fortunate enough to live my dream as a footballer, competing in the Champions League, European Championships, and the Premier League. I’m deeply grateful to everyone I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside and meeting throughout this journey. Excited to see what the next chapter brings,” he said in a social media post.

“I have been lucky enough to play for so many great teams in Scotland, England and Russia, brilliant memories, at the best clubs. I will never forget the magical times representing Ireland for 13 years and getting to the Euros in the process.”