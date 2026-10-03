Old Belvedere rack up score for second week running to remain top of 1A

OLD BELVEDERE PILED on the points for the second week running to remain at the top of the table in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A.

Following up on last week’s bonus-point win at Young Munster, Belvedere opened their home campaign with a resounding 56-10 victory over Ballynahinch.

Half of Belvo’s eight tries came from former Leinster winger Rob Russell, who delighted the Ollie Campbell Park faithful with his pace and attacking prowess from fullback.

Their captain Jayden Beckett was on fire with early breaks, offloads, and an eighth-minute score, and Russell’s second of the day saw the ball pass through seven pairs of hands.

A brace from ex-Ulster flyer Aaron Sexton closed the gap to 35-10 at half-time, but with new out-half Sam Wisniewski scoring 20 points, including a try in each half, Hugh Hogan’s men were never in danger of being caught.

It was five tries apiece between Old Wesley and Cork Constitution in a gripping encounter at Energia Park. Wesley prevailed 36-33 thanks to Tom Larke’s 79th-minute penalty, providing a thrilling conclusion to their first top-flight home game since 1997.

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Despite a Dylan Donnellan hat-trick, St. Mary’s College got the better of Clontarf, winning 36-31 at Templeville Road. Mick O’Gara, last season’s Player of the Year, was hugely influential for Mary’s with 21 points from the tee.

Emmet MacMahon’s UCD side picked up their successive win with an impressive 43-26 dismissal of Lansdowne. Maxim Aschenbrenner and Charlie Molony both touched down twice, and Paddy Clancy amassed 23 points from kicks.

Adding to Tom Waters’ earlier double, a late penalty try saw Young Munster open their win account with a battling 21-17 triumph at Terenure College. Aran Egan tallied up 12 points for ‘Nure.

Nenagh Ormond and Blackrock College are neck-and-neck at Division 1B’s summit after both making it back-to-back wins. Patrick Scully contributed two tries off the bench in Nenagh’s 31-21 defeat of Naas.

Leinster Academy talent Jack Deegan crossed during Blackrock’s 31-26 success at UCC, while Neil Byrne kicked 13 points as promoted club MU Barnhall made history by edging out City of Armagh 23-22 in a dramatic finish.

Former Ireland Sevens international Nicky Greene, playing on the right wing, dotted down twice as Highfield overcame Instonians 24-7 in Belfast.

Artur Smykovskiy, part of Leinster’s new Academy intake, was a try scorer in Dublin University’s 46-22 victory at home to Garryowen.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions — Round 2 results:

DIVISION 1A:

Old Belvedere 56 Ballynahinch 10, Ollie Campbell Park

Old Wesley 36 Cork Constitution 33, Energia Park

St. Mary’s College 36 Clontarf 31, Templeville Road

Terenure College 17 Young Munster 21, Lakelands Park

UCD 43 Lansdowne 26, UCD Bowl

DIVISION 1B:

Dublin University 46 Garryowen 22, College Park

Instonians 7 Highfield 24, Shaw’s Bridge

MU Barnhall 23 City of Armagh 22, Parsonstown

Nenagh Ormond 31 Naas 21, New Ormond Park

UCC 26 Blackrock College 31, the Mardyke

DIVISION 2A:

Galwegians 19 Shannon 25, Crowley Park

Greystones 19 Galway Corinthians 26, Dr. Hickey Park

Queen’s University 29 Cashel 36, Dub Lane

UL Bohemian 28 Ballymena 31, UL 4G pitch

Wanderers 25 Dungannon 31, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2B NORTH:

Banbridge 26 Skerries 31, Rifle Park

Malahide 19 Enniskillen 31, Estuary Road

Navan 17 Clogher Valley 38, Balreask Old

Rainey 12 Ballyclare 36, Hatrick Park

Sligo 7 Malone 36, Hamilton Park

DIVISION 2B SOUTH: