AIL round-up: No unbeaten teams left as Clontarf sit top after nine-try hammering

THERE ARE NO unbeaten teams left in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, following defeats for early front-runners Old Belvedere, UCD, and defending champions St Mary’s College on Saturday.

Three rounds in, it is Clontarf who sit at the top of the table after hammering UCD 61-15 at Castle Avenue. Captain Conor Kelly converted seven of their nine tries, while Dylan Donnellan touched down for the fifth time already this season.

The north Dubliners’ backs division provided six of the try scorers, including former Castleknock College talent Matthew Brennan and his centre partner Daniel Hawkshaw, whose older brother David is now ‘Tarf’s backs and skills coach.

Dylan Hicks was the toast of Temple Hill as his 83rd-minute penalty saw Cork Constitution edge out St Mary’s 25-24. The 21-year-old full-back coolly cancelled out a 74th-minute effort from Mick O’Gara.

Lansdowne bounced back from losing at UCD to end Old Belvedere’s winning start. A run of tries from Dylan O’Keefe (two) and Juan Beukes, between the 66th and 76th minutes, helped the headquarters club to prevail 35-26.

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Old Wesley matched Terenure College try for try, but Aran Egan converted Griffin Culver’s speedy 68th-minute finish to secure a 34-26 victory for ‘Nure.

Young Munster made it back-to-back wins against Ballynahinch, who remain at the bottom after going down 32-14. Australian youngster Benn Dalle Cort contributed 12 points for the Cookies.

Meanwhile, Naas, Highfield, and Nenagh Ormond lead the way in Division 1B with 10 points each. It has been a difficult opening spell for two of the Munster clubs, with Garryowen and UCC now in the bottom two.

Garryowen tripped up at home to MU Barnhall, who celebrated their first ever away win in the division. Neil Byrne kicked 15 points, with Finn Brien, Dylan Bruton, and Oisin O’Neill supplying the tries in a terrific 28-24 triumph.

Naas produced a strong response to their defeat in Nenagh, as Paddy Taylor crossed twice and New Zealander Daniel Tickelpenny landed seven conversions during their 54-14 beating of Blackrock College.

A brilliant first-half hat-trick from captain Jamie Shanahan inspired Highfield’s 57-29 win over Dublin University. Ulster prop Scott Wilson returned from injury with a try as City of Armagh defeated UCC 24-12.

Instonians opened their win account with a doughty 23-21 success away to Nenagh. Ireland Under-19 international Adam Boyd’s 51st-minute try proved crucial for Inst, with Jonty Stewart missing a late penalty for the hosts.

Energia All-Ireland League men’s divisions – Round 3 results

Division 1A

Clontarf 61 UCD 15, Castle Avenue

Cork Constitution 25 St. Mary’s College 24, Temple Hill

Lansdowne 35 Old Belvedere 26, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Terenure College 34 Old Wesley 26, Lakelands Park

Young Munster 32 Ballynahinch 14, Tom Clifford Park

Division 1B

City of Armagh 24 UCC 12, Palace Grounds

Garryowen 24 MU Barnhall 28, Dooradoyle

Highfield 57 Dublin University 29, Woodleigh Park

Naas 54 Blackrock College 14, Forenaughts

Nenagh Ormond 21 Instonians 23, New Ormond Park

Division 2A

Ballymena 26 Queen’s University 19, Eaton Park

Cashel 33 Galwegians 12, Spafield

Galway Corinthians 7 Dungannon 27, Dangan Sportsground

Greystones 34 UL Bohemian 38, Dr. Hickey Park

Shannon 24 Wanderers 32, Thomond Park back pitch

Division 2B North

Ballyclare 62 Malahide 41, the Cloughan

Clogher Valley 25 Banbridge 24, the Cran

Enniskillen 50 Navan 19, Mullaghmeen

Malone 32 Skerries 26, Gibson Park

Sligo 29 Rainey 10, Hamilton Park

Division 2B South