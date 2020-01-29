Champion Tiger Roll headlines Grand National entries with 45 Irish-trained runners involved

TIGER ROLL’S BID for a third Grand National win in a row is still on track after appearing among the entries to the race today.

The champion headlines the 105 entries for the world’s richest jump race with 45 Irish-trained runners entered.

Davy Russell celebrates after Tiger Roll's victory. Source: Mike Egerton

The 2020 running takes place at Aintree on Saturday 4 April with Tiger Roll bidding to become the only horse to win it three years on the spin.

Last year the Gordon Elliott-trained prospect became the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back Grand Nationals. Jockey Davy Russell has been on board for both triumphs.

📆 April 14, 2018

📍@AintreeRaces



Tiger Roll provided Gordon Elliott with his second success in the Grand National...but only just!🏇🏇 #BestMomentsOf2018 pic.twitter.com/MkDqr8akNK — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 31, 2018

🐅 April 6 @AintreeRaces - the Tiger made history & entered sporting folklore



🏆 2019 Grand National

🏆 2018 Grand National



Tiger Roll emulated Red Rum by winning successive renewals of the Aintree showpiece for @gelliott_racing & @_Davy_Russel_ #RacingTVHighlightsOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/yZgE7Fz7IF — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 31, 2019

Tiger Roll is on course to race before that at Cheltenham where he will also attempt another hat-trick in the Cross-Country Chase on 11 March.

In total Elliott has 18 entries as he chases his fourth success in the race including Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Delta Work. Recent Gold Cup winners Sizing John (2017) and Native River (2018) are in the frame along with two-time Betfair Chaise victor Bristol De Mai.

Other noteworthy entries are 2019 Irish Grand National winner Burrows Saint, last week’s Thyestes Chase victor Total Recall and the 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur.

Here are the full list of runners.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!