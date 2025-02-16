Reynolds hopes Bohs return to the Aviva again following Rovers victory

BOHEMIAN’S MANAGER ALAN Reynolds hopes League of Ireland games at the Aviva Stadium becomes a regular occurrence.

A league-record crowd of 33,208 turned up to watch Bohemians edge Shamrock Rovers 1-0 this afternoon, in a game Bohs switched from Dalymount Park to the Aviva to capitalise on demand.

Bohemians won the game thanks to Ross Tierney’s first-half goal.

“Yeah, I’d also say that they need to make sure that they have the following”, said Reynolds when asked if he would be in favour of a future return to the Aviva. “It’s great if you’re here and you’ve 30,000-odd. I’d like to see every club here, I’m not saying that it has to be Bohs and Rovers but I think if clubs are coming you’ve got to get good numbers supporting it. That would be my take on it.

“It was just great to be involved, when the game started, you were just caught up in the game but I’m delighted to be involved, and I thought it was fantastic, a great occasion. I enjoyed it a bit. Which I suppose it’s when you win, isn’t it. But even if I hadn’t have won, I think I would have said it was a great occasion and I enjoyed so much of it.”

Reynolds did admit his side’s performance levels will have to improve as the season goes on.

“I wasn’t overly happy with how we played, like, I just think we can be a lot better but the occasion took over on that, you go 1-0 up and you’re defending deep and so on but there’s nobody going to be getting carried away”, said Reynolds. “We need to be better than that.”

New signing Lys Mousset started for Bohemians, and was withdrawn for Colm Whelan with 55 minutes on the clock. Mousset is a Premier League standard player who has lost his way in recent years, and today was his first competitive first-team appearance in over a year.

“Look you can see Lys needs work but, what I would say is if Lys gets a chance, I’d back him that he’d score. That’s an introduction for him, to let him know what the league is about, it’s not a cakewalk. He’ll know that now, playing against a really good side.

“Collie (Whelan) hasn’t played loads either. I needed to look at those and see what was the best. They’re both off it. That’ll do them the world of good. I think if they get a chance they’ll score. But their overall games will be so much better in six, seven weeks.”

Ross Tierney scored the crucial goal, though Connor Parsons was crucial in the build-up: it was his shot that bounced off the post and fell kindly for Tierney in the box.

“I really like Connor”, said Reynolds. “I chased him in November/December, and he went to Dagenham in December, and I kept at it. I knew an occasion like that would suit him, the big spaces. You can’t beat pace.

“He’s a good player, up there with the best of them as wide players in the league. That’s why I brought him. He can beat people, confident lad. Long may it last.”