Carlos Alcaraz in action this afternoon. Alamy Stock Photo
Reigning champion Alcaraz into French Open final as Musetti retires

Eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti quit in the fourth set with a thigh issue.
4.17pm, 6 Jun 2025

CARLOS ALCARAZ TOOK his Roland Garros title defence all the way as he booked his spot in the final after eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti retired injured in the fourth set of their semi-final on Friday.

The Spaniard led 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-0, 2-0 after two hours and 25 minutes of play under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier when Musetti quit with a thigh issue.

More to follow.

– © AFP 2025

