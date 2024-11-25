Alex Codling joins Munster as 'forwards coach consultant'

MUNSTER AND THE IRFU have confirmed that Alex Codling has joined the province as “forwards coach consultant”.

Codling, who is currently forwards coach with the Ireland Women’s team, will work with Munster on an interim basis as the recruitment process for a permanent appointment continues.

Munster confirmed last week that Andi Kyriacou had left the post of forwards coach. He was promoted to the jon in 2022 by former head coach Graham Rowntree, who departed the province at the end of last month. Munster said Kyriacou decided to leave in order to rejoin his family in England.

Codling will undertake a dual role and continue to fulfill his responsibilities with the Ireland Women’s team ahead of the Six Nations, which begins in March.

Codling joined the Ireland set-up at the beginning of this season and worked with the squad during their WXV1 campaign.

Prior to his current role with Ireland, he was head coach of Premiership club Newcastle Falcons and he has also coached with the senior England men’s team, Harlequins and Oyonnax.